Q History & Archives Conference in Halifax

Halifax • 2026-01-09 • Staff

Building on a conference held in Edmonton last year, academics, community historians, and archivists will gather in Halifax in May for a national queer and trans history and archives conference which will explore how 2SLGBTQIA+ archives contribute to a broader understanding of Canadian history.

Through public events and workshops, it will also help bridge gaps amid increased threats to our communities.

Organizers are now calling for papers and presentations for the conference.

"The conference planning committee welcomes approaches that take into consideration the diversity of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities or 'trouble our understanding of archival methods, history, or nationalism,'" says organizer Dr Jaqueline Gahagan.

We also welcome proposals from students, new graduates, academics, emerging scholars, or those associated with underrepresented institutions or collections, and grassroots historians and curators.

"We especially welcome and encourage papers by and from individuals who identify as Indigenous, Trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming, Black, people of colour, Acadian, veterans, or persons with disabilities. We also welcome proposals from students, new graduates, academics, emerging scholars, or those associated with underrepresented institutions or collections, and grassroots historians and curators. 2SLGBTQIA+ community members outside of academia or the heritage sector are strongly encouraged to participate both by doing presentations and attending."

The conference will be held May 15 to 17, 2026; the deadline for submissions is January 26, 2026; conference registration will open at the end of January. The event will be hybrid: both online and in person.

The conference planning committee is committed to an inclusive, accessible, and welcoming conference that provides reasonable accommodation to all applicants.

To participate in this call for papers or if you need support to attend, please contact qhistories2026@gmail.com.

