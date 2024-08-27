Study: Housing Challenges in Halifax / HRM

Do you identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and have current or past experiences with housing challenges (e.g., unsafe housing, discrimination, being unhoused or homeless, etc.)? Do you live in Halifax or surrounding rural areas? By participating in this research, you can help shape the future of housing policies and support services for 2SLGBTQ+ adults in Halifax’s communities, help foster inclusive and equitable housing supports for 2SLGBTQ+ adults, and to understand the housing journeys of 2SLGBTQ+ adults.

The Social Research and Demonstration Corporation (more about them below) is offering a financial incentive for Q folk who have had or are having housing challenges to participate in a study.

There are two research activities, an online activity and an interview (via Zoom or phone) and they can be done either online or in person. There is a $50 honorarium incentive for the interview.

You must:

identify as 2SLGBTQ+;

have experiences with housing challenges;

be 25 years of age or older; and

live in Halifax or surrounding rural areas.

If you can participate, fill out our brief screener survey here.

The Social Research and Demonstration Corporation (SRDC) is a non-profit research organization created specifically to develop, field test, and rigorously evaluate new programs. Our two-part mission is to help policymakers and practitioners identify policies and programs that improve the well-being of all Canadians, with a special concern for the effects on the disadvantaged, and to raise the standards of evidence that are used in assessing these policies. This research is conducted by the Social Research and Demonstration Corporation (SRDC) in partnership with the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness (COH) and Mentor Canada. Funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

If you have questions about the project, contact Anne-Marie Parent at aparent@srdc.org.