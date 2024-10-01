Halifax Theatre for Young People: Musical Callout

Halifax Theatre for Young People and Page 1 Theatre are searching for Queer and Trans musical collaborators for our upcoming Queer & Trans Theatre for Young Audiences Production.

This Musical will be a celebration of Queer & Trans identity! It will be fun, energetic, uplifting and filled with musical bops to dance and sing along to. We are creating this piece for young people ages 11-14 and it will tour to schools throughout N.S.

At this time we are seeking submissions from hyper pop and pop musicians and producers, as well as musical theatre experienced book writers and composers.

Deadline to submit is November 8, 2024. Here's the form for submissions.



About Halifax Theatre For Young People

Halifax Theatre For Young People started in 2009, created as a means to fill the local gap in professional theatre created specifically for young audiences. It is the only full-time Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) Company in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Halifax Theatre for Young People (HTYP)’s mandate is to create meaningful, engaging theatre experiences that stimulate the imaginations, hearts and minds of young people and their families.

HTYP honours the imaginations of audiences of all ages and endeavours to ignite the unlimited capacity of youth for empathy and an understanding of diverse human experience. We encourage critical thinking through the development of educational materials and workshops that explore each production’s more complex and challenging themes. Our dynamic productions and strong focus on working with playwrights to develop relevant and stimulating plays for young audiences help inspire a life-long love of theatre and the shared experience of artistic expression.

Social Media: Instagram; Facebook; halifaxtheatreforyoungpeople.com

