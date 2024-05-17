A Day Of Queer Joy: IDAHOBIT at Halifax Central Library

On May 17th, Halifax Central Library will host two events, together called Day Of Queer Joy, to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The events, planned in partnership with UNToxicated Queers, the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia (now HEAL NS), Sexual Health Nova Scotia, the Youth Project, and others, are both a strategic demonstration of queer resilience in the face of mounting social backlash to 2SLGBTQIA+ rights in Canada, and a celebration of all that makes the community fabulous.

The Day of Queer Joy will take place in the afternoon and evening at Central Library. It will begin with a Living Library on the Back Plaza from 3 PM to 5 PM, in which human “books” tell their stories to a moving audience of “readers.” Following the tradition of human libraries across the world, this event will bring local queer stories and histories to life. One of your "Books" will be Wayves publisher Dan MacKay - talking about history, publishing, and whatever else comes up!

Following this, the doors to the Paul O’Regan Hall auditorium will open at 6:30, allowing people inside for the Day of Queer Joy Talent Showcase and Spring Fling Dry Dance. Community members of myriad talents will strut their stuff onstage at 7PM. A sober dance will follow at 8PM, with music provided by the community’s own DJ ambieNsound. Snacks and soft drinks will be provided.