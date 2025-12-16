Celebration of life for Jim MacSwain

On Sunday the 21st, in celebration of Jim's life and work, friends and Hermes Gallery will be holding a solstice gathering and showing of his art.

The plan for the day:

12-3pm: Hermes Gallery, 5682 North St, will be open for viewing of Jim's exhibition, As Below, So Above.

3pm: Celebration of life at Chain Yard Urban Cidery & Taproom, at North & Agricola;

4:30pm: Hermes Gallery will re-open for continued viewing until about 6:00pm

All are welcome to attend. You can RSVP via FB if you wish.

More about Jim: