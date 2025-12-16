Celebration of life for Jim MacSwain

On Sunday the 21st, in celebration of Jim's life and work, friends and Hermes Gallery will be holding a solstice gathering and showing of his art.
The plan for the day:
- 12-3pm: Hermes Gallery, 5682 North St, will be open for viewing of Jim's exhibition, As Below, So Above.
- 3pm: Celebration of life at Chain Yard Urban Cidery & Taproom, at North & Agricola;
- 4:30pm: Hermes Gallery will re-open for continued viewing until about 6:00pm
All are welcome to attend. You can RSVP via FB if you wish.
More about Jim:
- In Wayves: A film about Jim, Celestial Queer
- In Wayves: A few thoughts on his passing by Robin Metcalfe
- Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia: Jim's article