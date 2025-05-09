LaHave River Campground 2025

Here's the first of two articles on self-declared Q-friendly campgrounds in Atlantic Canada. The next will be published in a couple of days. Wayves Magazine publishes a (at the moment quite short) list of campgrounds here, and we also publish the list of upcoming Pride Celebrations here.

A warm hello from the LaHave River Campground!

My name is Jamie Lee, and I am proud to be one of the owners of our private little campground in Lunenburg County on Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

Some of my fondest childhood memories are of camping in my grandparent’s motorhome, going seasonal with my Mom at a private campground, and tenting with my best friends in later years.

Camping brings breath back to life’s simple pleasures. It allows us the time and space we need to reconnect with ourselves, with loved ones, and with nature.

That’s why as an adult I am so proud to be able to provide a space for community to connect at the LaHave River Campground. As a queer individual, this rings even more true when it comes to my LGBTQIA+ community.

These times are unsettling, divisive and fearful. The need for safe and inclusive spaces is stronger than ever.

It’s my personal promise that no matter your identity, your expression, your lifestyle, or your means, you will be warmly (if not enthusiastically) welcomed at LaHave! Because camping is for everyone to enjoy, and we’re just here to facilitate that.

Let me tell you about what we have to offer at LaHave…

We’re a quaint campground with less than 90 campsites that sit across a 15-acre riverside property. The LaHave River flows along the length of the campground, providing a truly peaceful and restorative camping experience.

Nearly half our sites are for monthly and seasonal campers. The other half host overnight offerings; remote unserviced tent sites, serviced campsites for tents and trailers, as well as Tiny Cabins and trailers for rent.

LaHave is your destination for family fun! Our amenities are sure to keep all ages busy, with a general store, playground, dog run, swimming holes and dock, horseshoe pits, pool table, basketball nets and more!

If you’re wanting a peaceful camping experience with more space to fan out, we would recommend coming out on the weekdays. And if you’re looking for a more lively, activity-filled time, come on a weekend. We are hosting 97 activities for all ages this year! Everything from live music and dances, to workshops, community meals, and tournaments.

We are open from May 9th to October 13th, 2025, and can take your reservations now online and over the phone: www.lahaverivercampground.ca / 902-644-2654.

Between the beautiful land we sit on, the warm and welcoming people, and the activities for all ages, we truly have a special spot here at the LaHave River Campground. We invite you to come and see for yourselves though. Come camping with us at LaHave!

Warmly,

Jamie Lee Arseneau

Click the schedule for a full-rez verson.