Halifax: Lakeview at the film festival

Atlantic International Film Festival organizer Wendy Walters writes, "Tara knocked this film out of the park. With original songs, belly laughs and awkward encounters, LAKEVIEW is a delight from start to finish."

A vibrant, heartfelt queer ensemble comedy that celebrates friendship, freedom, and the joy of self-discovery. Set against the backdrop of a girls’ weekend convened to mark a transformative divorce, Lakeview gets into the lives of a close-knit group who are navigating the hurdles of life and love at a picturesque retreat. Directed by local treasure Tara Thorne, this film captures both the excitement of new found freedom and the bittersweet nostalgia of letting go. Lakeview is a refreshingly authentic portrayal of modern relationships, infused with warmth and hilarity.

The comedy will screen on September 12 at 7:30PM; a Q&A with director Tara Thorne, producer Nicole Steeves, and lead cast members will follow the screening.

Tara Thorne, writer & director is a recovering journalist in Halifax. She spent 19 years on staff at the alt-weekly The Coast, 15 on air at CBC Radio in three Maritime cities, and from 2020-22 hosted Nova Scotia’s award-winning premiere arts and culture podcast, The Tideline. Her first film, Compulsus, is about a lesbian vigilante and screened at Inside Out, Fantasia, Sunny Bunny (Kiev), Mardi Gras (Australia), and Popcorn Frights (Miami) before a Canadian theatrical run with Vortex Media in October 2024. Lakeview is her second feature with Nicole Steeves producing.