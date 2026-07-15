The Canadian Association of LGBTQ2S+ Lawyers (Call-Acal) is bringing its fifth annual Q law conference, "PRISME" to Halifax for the first time.

PRISME will run Wednesday to Friday July 22 - 24 at the Halifax Convention Centre. Queer lawyers from across the country will converge to discuss issues facing Q individuals in the legal profession as well as the advancement of Q people in Canada and around the world.

As a queer, white, trans-femme lawyer who has studied and practiced law in Atlantic Canada for nearly two decades, I'm curious about PRISME and Call-ACal.

When I came out a few years ago, the semi-public aspect of being a legal-professional exposed me to types of harassment that I was unprepared for, so when I learned about PRISME last winter, I wondered where this organization was when I needed it.

There were times when I felt the a need for a network of queer legal professionals which I could access outside the constraints of my workplace. An association like Call-Acal might have been exactly what I needed.

Had I known it existed.

Last month I reached out to Nate Stanley, a lawyer at the Halifax branch of McInnes Cooper, to ask how he became involved with Call-Acal and chose to join its board of directors. After learning about the association through a friend, Nate attended Call-Acal's third annual PRISME conference in Calgary; he said that he was impressed by the selection of panels, lectures, and workshops presented.

The 2024 PRISME conference schedule balanced events that celebrated the improvement of legal rights for members of our community, addressed current pressing subjects for protecting our rights, and also sessions specifically addressing the challenges faced by Q professionals in the legal industry. Nate observed that although there were a few students or clerks from Atlantic Canada, and at least one judge, he seemed to be the only practicing lawyer from our region at the conference. Since joining the board, he has worked to build interest among Atlantic Canadian lawyers and improve our representation in its membership. Bringing the PRISME conference to Halifax is a milestone on that journey.

The timing of PRISME this year means that the 300 lawyers from across Canada will get to see our community in a moment of peak visibility.

The timing of PRISME this year sets it in Halifax right in the middle of Pride week. This means that the over 300 lawyers from across Canada who attend the conference will also get to see our community in a moment of peak visibility.

Judging from the agenda, there will be good representation of Atlantic Canadian legal professionals, including a keynote speech from Kim Brooks, president of Dalhousie University; as well as another local lawyer moderating a panel.

Nate says Call-Acal is expecting international delegates from the US, Australia, and the EU to attend, giving us the opportunity to build alliances across the globe. Michaël Arnaud & [editor: former Wayves writer & editorial board member] Kim Vance‑Mubanga, for example, will be presenting about the important work of Pride 7, who are affiliated with the G7 France.

Can Call-Acal be a bridging organization with the capacity to make a positive difference in the lives of Q people around the world?

Nate feels his work with Call-Acal and the PRISME conference generally follows the model of change he applies in his own life: start with yourself, make changes, build relationships and join with peers and allies in your close community to make changes locally. Then, build bridges to other communities until collectively we can impact the world.

Can Call-Acal be a bridging organization with the capacity to make a positive difference in the lives of Q people around the world? I'm not ready to answer this yet, but I will remain cautiously optimistic as I look forward to engaging with my queer colleagues across Canada and beyond.