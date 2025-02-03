Lisa Lachance January Q Forum

Lisa Lachance, Nova Scotia MLA for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island and NDP House Leader, held a 2SLGBTQIA+ forum last week, open to people across Nova Scotia.

The purpose was to discuss “where we are at, and what is next for queer advocacy in Nova Scotia,” according to the Instagram post which promoted the forum.

The forum, held over Zoom, was attended by approximately 40 people (with some coming and going as the meeting went on). MLA for Halifax Armdale Rod Wilson and MLA for Fairview-Clayton Park Lina Hamid joined to help guide the meeting. Leader of the Nova Scotia NDP Claudia Chender briefly joined to introduce herself from her son’s basketball game. Representatives from various organizations such as the ARC Foundation, the Canadian Council on Rehabilitation and Work (CCRW), and Halifax Pride Society were also in attendance.

Lachance started the forum with a brief introduction of themself and their accomplishments since being elected as MLA in 2021. They are the MLA for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island and the NDP Critic for 2SLGBTQIA+ Affairs.

The forum touched on key issues relating to 2SLGBTQIA+ affairs in Nova Scotia. The main issues covered were immigration, health, and education which were discussed in small breakaway groups. These small groups were an opportunity for residents of Nova Scotia to make their concerns, but also their ideas for change, known to local NDP politicians.

The forum was less of a presentation, and more of an opening up to the public, for them to voice their own thoughts.

Wayves Magazine had the opportunity for an interview the following day with event creator and organizer Lisa Lachance.

They started the forum soon after being elected in 2021, after realizing there weren’t many spaces on a provincial level that encouraged discussion of 2SLGBTQIA+ affairs, between politicians, organizations, and individuals.

Lachance said that their main inspiration for creating this event was to create and encourage connection, on all sorts of levels. “I think that [connection is] pretty consistently what people have valued and people definitely use the forum as a jumping point for other engagement. Depending on the topic that we're highlighting, we have different people show up to the meetings. But, yeah, I think it has created a way for folks across the province to connect.”

They also spoke about why they personally feel drawn to taking this type of action. “Right now in my life, there are very specific sort of policy levers and action things that I can do. And so I want to do as many of them as I can,” they told Wayves.

“I think social change comes from the community-based sector, from community, from activists, from research, from government when it's at its best. And also, in the political sphere. So, you know, I think we need to have all those pieces to really achieve social change. Right now, that's my piece, in the legislature.”

Lachance also stated that the province mostly relies on the national collection of quantitative data, which leaves much unknown about the Nova Scotia 2SLGBTQIA+ community. This lack of quantitative data collection on a provincial level makes forums like this even more valuable. The Forum is one of few platforms for members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Nova Scotia to be recognized by the province.

“I love seeing how thrilled people are just to connect,” said Lachance when asked about their favourite part of these forums. They said they’ve even had written feedback about how valuable that connection is, especially in politically uncertain times.

They said that during this forum, public education and awareness were noted as a new and growing priority area for community members, which will be taken into consideration going forward.

Feedback from this forum will be used for multiple different things going forward, according to Lachance. It will help create the basis for future forums, be used to judge community needs, and also have the opportunity to be brought to future legislative meetings.

Those interested in attending upcoming forums should keep an eye on Lachance’s social media for future announcements.

Holly Lemmon is a journalism student and freelance journalist born and raised in Nova Scotia. She is currently pursuing her journalism degree from the University of King's College in Halifax. When she's not chasing down a story, you can probably find her catching up on class readings or rattling through homework assignments.

Publisher's note: although Lachance is an advertiser, this article was not tied to it - in fact writer Lemmon pitched the story to us before she knew that.