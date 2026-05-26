June 3 : 3 book readings

Rebecca Rose, and Trident Bookseller and Café will host book readings on Wednesday, June 3rd, "cinq à sept."

"Join us for readings, conversation, mingling, and a celebration of these beautiful books, featuring a discussion on the challenges and rewards of writing and publishing a person’s life story," say the organizers.

Rebecca Rose's new book, published today: Amazing 2SLGBTQIA+ People in Atlantic Canada, will be available for signing as will her previous book, Before the Parade: A History of Halifax’s Gay, Lesbian, and Bisexual Communities 1972-1984.

Book Readings

Erica Rutherford Her Lives and Works accompanies a career-spanning retrospective exhibition of this multidisciplinary Canadian artist and transgender pioneer. An artist, actor, filmmaker, farmer, teacher, and writer, Erica Rutherford’s remarkably multifaceted career took her across several countries and continents before settling on Prince Edward Island in the 1970s. There she established herself as a painter and printmaker, using art to engage in a reflection on gender construction and agency. This remarkable retrospective includes reproductions of more than 60 paintings, prints, and drawings, as well as personal photographs.

Just Around the Corner is a moving memoir by Yvonne Rumbolt Jones, chronicling a life of public service, personal struggle, and enduring resilience rooted in the rugged landscape of Labrador. From her childhood in a small coastal community to her years in provincial and federal politics, Jones reflects on the experiences that shaped her — both the triumphs seen by the public and the hardships faced in private. Writing with honesty and compassion, she explores the realities of leadership, the loneliness that can come with responsibility, and the deeply human moments of loss, illness, and uncertainty that tested her strength. Throughout the book, the North remains a constant presence, grounding her in the values of family, community, and perseverance. More than a political story, Just Around the Corner is a testament to survival, courage, and the quiet belief that no matter how difficult the path, there is always the possibility of something better waiting just ahead.

Openly Karl is a frank and generous memoir by one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most well-known media figures. Dive into the private and public life of Karl Wells, as told in his own words. From his birth in Buchans and early life in St. John’s, to his rise in media and a 32-year career with Here and Now at the CBC, Openly Karl is a rare opportunity to bring the face and voice you know from your television back into focus. While he will forever be known as “the weatherman,” Openly Karl explores the expanse of Karl Wells’s career and the nuances of his personal life, including coming to terms with being gay during a less tolerant period of Newfoundland and Labrador’s history and throughout the subsequent decades of social change. At times fascinating and funny, at others harrowing and heartbreaking, Karl’s story will keep readers tuned in.

When: Wednesday, June 3rd, after work, "cinq à sept," with readings at 6pm

Where: Trident Bookseller and Café, 1256 Hollis St, Halifax