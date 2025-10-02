Halifax's Live-In Festival 2025

“LIF(e) is short, but size doesn’t matter, right?” quips Garry Williams about this year’s Live-In Festival, running from October 3rd to October 13th.

Garry Williams recently starred as Thomas in Neptune’s Casey & Diana. He wrote Music & Lyrics for the musical KAMP and ran Sing-Along Show Tunez at Menz Bar for most of a decade.

Instead of their traditional month-long programming, this year DaPoPo Theatre will be hosting eleven days of events, featuring almost two dozen artists, many of whom are queer.

This year’s roster includes workshops, social events, and public performances to Halifax audiences ranging from queer(ed) Shakespeare, Musical Theatre (so gay!), and a night of excerpts from the works of queer playwright Jay Whitehead.

This year’s theme, Playing It Dangerously, is about risk-taking and transgression. “Our theme is related to the slogan ‘Be gay, do crime’”, says Williams. “Historically, there is a narrative of queer identity being outlawed. Sex positivity, femme forward programming, challenging taboos and norms, radical joy – these are dangerous notions. To us, it’s how we like to play.”

All events are open to the public, admission by donation, intended to create a community space where we eat, talk, and make art together.

The Festival opens on Friday, October 3rd, 7:30pm with a Reception/Sampler at The Nest, 6068 Quinpool. Admission by donation. Please note: The Nest is an intimate, upstairs space with steps outside and inside, and a nut-free zone. Masking is optional.

Schedule

Oct 1st, 5p-7p: Trouble: The Nest Gallery Opening: Group show, works from over a dozen local artists!

Group show, works from over a dozen local artists! Oct 2nd, 6:30p-8:30p: Breath & Voice Exploratorium. Explore the freedom & playfulness of allowed breath & embodied improvised sound.

Explore the freedom & playfulness of allowed breath & embodied improvised sound. Oct 3rd, 7:30p-9:30p: LIF(e) Opening Night Reception & Sampler . Join us for LIF(e) sweets, treats & sneak peaks!

. Join us for LIF(e) sweets, treats & sneak peaks! Oct 4th & 5th, 1p-5p: What About the Book? Workshop exploring book writing for Musical Theatre!

Workshop exploring book writing for Musical Theatre! Oct 4th, 7:30p: HITS! Halifax Indie Theatre Sings! Join us!

Halifax Indie Theatre Sings! Join us! Oct 5th, 10:30a-12p: Improv: An Enthusiastic Yes! Explore improv as a tool to reduce anxiety!

Explore improv as a tool to reduce anxiety! Oct 5th & 11th, 5:30p-6:30p: Breaking Bread: Pop-up kitchen: dangerously good soup, bread, and risky conversations.

dangerously good soup, bread, and risky conversations. Oct 5th, 7:30p: The HAL Project: A/n (s)exploration of Henriad & Sonnets, excerpts from a new work in development.

A/n (s)exploration of Henriad & Sonnets, excerpts from a new work in development. Oct 6th, 7:30p: An Intimate Conversation: Brave Spaces: Panel discussion about best practices in intimacy, sensitive content, and live theatre.

Panel discussion about best practices in intimacy, sensitive content, and live theatre. Oct 7th & 10th, 5:30p-6:30p: Sing for Your Supper: Pizza & performance with Trevor Poole, audience participation!

Pizza & performance with Trevor Poole, audience participation! October 8, 7:30p-9:30p: Mystery Reading: Join us for an irreverent and dangerously fun SURPRISE reading!

Join us for an irreverent and dangerously fun SURPRISE reading! Oct 9th, 6p-7:30p: TYA Creators/ Producers Gathering: Join Halifax Theatre for Young People for a lively discussion/ information sharing session!

Join Halifax Theatre for Young People for a lively discussion/ information sharing session! Oct 10th, 7:30p: So… What ELSE About Love? Excerpts from a new musical revue exploring love after forty… messy, honest, and fun!

Excerpts from a new musical revue exploring love after forty… messy, honest, and fun! Oct 11th, 10a-11:30a: Origin Story: A Poetry Workshop: Writing workshop exploring childhood and home, taking ownership of our narrative.

Writing workshop exploring childhood and home, taking ownership of our narrative. Oct 11th, 7:30p-9:30p: Spotlight: Jay Whitehead: Jay Whitehead joins us for readings from two decades of risky theatre making, Q&A.

Jay Whitehead joins us for readings from two decades of risky theatre making, Q&A. Oct 12th, 7:30p-9:30p: Flowers to a Ghost : A play reading by James Thornton.

A play reading by James Thornton. Oct 13th, 3p-7p: NestLuck Dinner *No Nuts Please! Join us for a nestacular potluck feast, celebrate our community arts hub!

As space is limited, we recommend reserving. Admission by donation. Reservations can be made at, donations can be paid to, admin@dapopotheatre.com