Lunenburg County Hate Graffiti

Lunenburg County Pride is deeply concerned by the growing presence of hate symbols along Highway 103, which have appeared frequently since May 2024. Over the past 10 months, more than 11 incidents have been reported. These symbols are linked to Diagolon, a far-right extremist group identified by law enforcement as promoting hate and division. Recently, the vandalism has escalated to include anti-immigrant slurs, further exacerbating the situation.

These acts are particularly harmful to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and other marginalized groups, creating an atmosphere of fear and hostility. The continued vandalism undermines the values of inclusivity and safety for which Lunenburg County stands. Despite the frequency of these incidents, there has been a troubling lack of response, and those responsible have not been held accountable.

Lunenburg County Pride calls for urgent action from local law enforcement to address this issue and prevent further harm. The vandalism also imposes a financial burden on local authorities, as they must continuously remove the symbols and respond to reports, draining resources.

We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all residents and will not stand by while hate undermines our community. We urge greater awareness of the harmful impact of these symbols and call for swift action to hold perpetrators accountable.

The hate symbols used were this, the Diagolon flag.

What can you do?