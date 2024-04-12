Book Launch: Math In Drag





Get ready to laugh and learn with drag queen and STEM superstar Kyne Santos this Friday night at Halifax Central Library.

A former Canada’s Drag Race contestant, Kyne is coming to Halifax to celebrate the launch of her first book, Math in Drag. She investigates mathematical mysteries and explores surprising connections, such as the elegance of ballroom culture and the nature of infinity, the rebellious joys of Pride and dividing by zero, and the role of statistics in her own experience on Drag Race.

Kyne will be joined in conversation by local queen Shayla Shenanigans, who will lead a discussion on the intersection of art, performance, and STEM. A Q&A and book signing will follow, with King's Co-op Bookstore on site hand to sell books.

Doors open at 6:30 PM with a start time at 7PM in Paul O’Regan Hall on the first floor of the library. This event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.