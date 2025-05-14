Mengo Camping Club 2025

Here's the second of two articles on self-declared Q-friendly campgrounds in Atlantic Canada. Wayves Magazine publishes this (at the moment quite short) list of campgrounds here, and we also publish the list of upcoming Pride Celebrations here.

Our motto “Living the Dream” sets the underlying goal for us here at Mengo Camping Club which is to create a space that is more than just a campground. The idea of making it a private club set the mold for us being able to create a place were one just doesn’t wander in. You become a member of our collective family of choice: a place to build friendships, relax and have fun.

The initial idea was to allow gay folks to have a safe, friendly space: somewhere you can forget about the city, forget about work, just come be yourself. Gay couples can hug and kiss. The atmosphere as one recent guest told us is, “magical.”

You have fantastic sunsets, trails scattered through 119 acres, the stars at night, campfires, weekend karaoke, occasional special events and monthly BBQs. Perhaps you'd enjoy just lazing around suntanning in what’s becoming a favourite spot, the “Pecker patch,” our naturist area. Most can’t wait to start a new season to enjoy what has been called the “best getaway ever!”

We’re into year six now and things have evolved each year. Our barn, which started out as a home for livestock, has slowly transformed into the “Club House”. This is where were one can enjoy karaoke, dancing and an upstairs TV and theater space. On special movie nights one can pop some popcorn and enjoy a movie on the big screen.

Of course, folks each year enjoy the 27' pool, horse shoe pits, washer toss games, dog run, and various rental outdoor games.

One thing unique to Mengo is that our members are involved with everything. Members help with mowing or get involved with planning our special monthly events and assist with the BBQs.

With a few years under our belt and membership feedback, we have established a few annual special events such as the cornboil in August. Everyone gets excited about one of our newest events, the “Underwear Glow Party.” It’s a lot of fun: look for details on our web site. What more could you want than hot men, flashy jocks or underwear on a hot summer’s night. Another event is our Miss Ab-fabulous drag show because everyone’s a deva!

Because we’ve added some yearly events our store/office space has had a change of inventory. So, check out jocks and glow underwear now available for sale and yes, onesies for those movie nights. We have some of the best “cheeky” logo T-shirts. We’ve listened and heard what folks wanted and have added items as requested.

As for campsites, we’ve actually filled the nine seasonal spaces we had available. This year is the beginning of expansion, and the plan is to add 18 more 3-way sites to the campground. With the new sites we’ll also need another washroom building, so look for that as well. But don’t forget there’s still plenty of space for camping: we have over 44 non-serviced sites available.

Step by step we've built on the initial vision for the campground, with more each season.

“Who is welcome here?” was one of the questions in a previous Wayves article. We are a gay camping club but honestly over the last few years it’s primarily been gay men. However, those members have also bought straight friends and family to some of the events like Family Pride BBQ.

So, we’re gay, but we all have connections, be it family or friends, those with whom we love to share time. This is a place where if people respect, love, accept you and embrace your gay life then cool, they can come too. This idea was a goal we strived for in the beginning and it seems to have worked. Over the last year or two we’ve had clients honeymoon here, have held numerous birthdays and even held a wedding in our “Club house.” We expect more people to take advantage of our safe space for future events.

Nearby, one can explore Rushton's Beach Provincial Park which has warm waters and sandy beaches. We are also very close to the Canada Trail. One can bike or hike to one’s content.

Come check us out and join our family! We plan to be around for many years to come.

Special events/BBQs are posted on our web site, here.

We wouldn’t turn down a few helping hands: it’s just the two of us. If folks want more information or would like to help, please email mengocampingclub@outlook.com or drop a message via our FB page, MenGoCampingClub. Please message before showing up.

Mengo is located at 1695 Upper River John Road, River John, a half hour north of Truro, NS.

Website: www.mengocampingclub.com and Facebook page here.