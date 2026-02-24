A free online mental health support group specifically for the Q community has been created by the Mental Health Association of Nova Scotia and a huge list of partner organizations. The group is facilitated by 2SLGBTQIA+ community members and meets every other week on Fridays 5:00pm -- 630pm ADT.

The partners include Healthy Minds Cooperative, Lake City Works, Heal NS, Rainbow Refugee Association of NS, Steppingstone Association, Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance, and the North End Community Health Centre.

In 2023 Healthy Minds began envisioning a stronger, community-centered approach to 2SLGBTQIA+ mental health support grounded in lived experience and mutual care," said Marisa DiCosta (he/they), Community Outreach Coordinator at Healthy Minds Cooperative. "From this vision emerged Healthy Minds 2SLGBTQIA+ Circle of Support programming. Circle of Support prioritizes, celebrates, and amplifies queer voices while bringing together 2SLGBTQIA+ Nova Scotians committed to suicide prevention and mutual support.

"The group aims to provide 2SLGBTQIA+ adults with connection, understanding, and support related to mental health and wellness. The sessions are facilitated by staff from the sponsoring organizations, who have received Peer Support Skills Training and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training." continued DiCosta.

There is no expectation to speak; listening is equally valued.

No referral is required and participation is flexible and ongoing. There is no expectation to speak; listening is equally valued. Confidentiality, respect, and choice guide every session, and group guidelines discussed and agreed upon at each session.

"Above all, the group exists to ensure people feel seen, heard, and supported, exactly as they are. Together, community care becomes possible, sustainable, and affirming."

There are sessions planned for March 6, March 20, (no session on Good Friday), April 17, May 1, May 15, May 29, June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24... and beyond, every other Friday.

To participate, register via this link.

For more information, email Marisa at this link.



.