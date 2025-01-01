Resurrection Live: The Michael Callen Story

In early February, Resurrection Live will take audiences on a deep dive into the early life of queer musical superstar and AIDS activist Michael Callen. The show will visit Truro and Halifax following performances at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa and Buddies in Bad Times in Toronto.

"The stories of our queer elders deserve to be sung," says Resurrection host, writer and performer Dane Stewart, "and Resurrection Live is doing just that."

Since its debut in 2023, Resurrection has become a beacon for queer storytelling. Dedicated to exploring the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS, the podcast has climbed to the Top 15 in Canada. Resurrection was named one of the best podcasts of 2024 by Amazon Music, Podcast Review, and the Irish Independent.

“An excellent show.” – The Guardian

Left to right: Dane Stewart, Andrew Boudreau, Margot Begin, Andrew Morrisey

“We’re honouring Michael Callen, a queer trailblazer who helped shape the fight against AIDS,” says Stewart. “Michael’s story is one of resilience, defiance, and love. He invented safe sex guidelines, created America’s first buyers club, and challenged the establishment — including Dr. Fauci — to get lifesaving drugs to people faster. Sharing his legacy feels urgent and celebratory in equal measure.”

The live show will feature performances by Stewart, NYC cabaret sensation Andrew Morrisey, and internationally celebrated jazz pianist Andrew Boudreau—all queer artists originally from Truro, Nova Scotia, and is directed by Margot Bégin. It runs about 90 minutes with no intermission, and contains discussions of sexually explicit material.

Here's a 3-minute preview.

The podcast has been championed by activists and historians alike, with Sean Strub, founder of POZ Magazine, stating: “I can’t recommend Dane’s podcast strongly enough. It is well-researched, including uncovering context previously unfamiliar to me. If you want to understand the intensity of the community’s 1980s anger at the federal government in general, and Dr. Fauci in particular, this podcast is essentially Exhibit A.”

There will be a Q&A panel after the Halifax performance, including Chris Aucoin, Executive Director with HEAL NS (Formerly the Aids Coalition of NS.) The organization will have an information table about their current work in HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

Tour Dates

Resurrection has offered Wayves readers 10 pairs of tickets at each show. Email the show if you'd like a free ticket to attend!

Truro: February 1, 7:30 PM, St. Andrew’s United Church, 55 King St.

Halifax: February 3, 7:30 PM, Joseph Strug Concert Hall, 1385 Seymour St.

Tickets are $20 in advance, here. $25 at the door.