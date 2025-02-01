2025-02 • Halifax • Wayves Staff

Michael Wile, literary and broadcasting personality around Halifax, died in Toronto last month.

Michael was on the Wayves Magazine editorial and writing team in the late 1990s and early 2000s and was a long, long time figure in local literary circles, and a long time CKDU show host, and also on the team publishing the Pride Guide, an early directory of 2SLGBTQIA+ businesses.

We have compiled some facts and thoughts about him in his Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia article.

Michael's funeral and memorial service will be held in First South, about five minutes from Lunenburg, or an 1¼ hours from Halifax, on February 19. Wayves may be organizing car pooling for this; if you can offer a ride or need a ride, please drop us a line.