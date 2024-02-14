ARIS: New 2SLGBTQIA+ Bar for Moncton

Spring 2024 will introduce the arrival of a new vibrant space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community to gather and go out in Moncton. Since 2021, when Pink Flamingos Cabaret/Lounge announced the closing of its doors, the Moncton area has suffered from the lack of a 2SLGBTQIA+ space. Upon turning 19, Mount Allison student Ari Roach (she/her) noticed this absence and decided to fix the problem.

From Dieppe, New Brunswick, Roach is excited to announce the future opening of the new 2SLGBTQIA+ bar in downtown Moncton: ARIS Nightclub. Since the closing of Pink Flamingos, “a lot of people felt as if they lost their home/community, especially drag performers, so I am hoping that ARIS fills that position and gets rid of that isolating feeling” says Roach, a second-year commerce and woman and gender studies student. The club, according to Roach, will be “a place of acceptance, inclusion, and diversity” where 2SLGBTQIA+ community members can gather and be their authentic selves.

Roach aims for ARIS Nightclub to create a space “so that [her] community does not run into/have the same problem [she] experienced.” The exact location and day of opening have not yet been finalized, but Roach details that people should “look forward to the many events that will be happening within ARIS or in collaboration with ARIS.” These events will include but are not limited to, karaoke, trivia, drag, burlesque, improv, comedy, and sapphic nights. In addition to events, Roach reveals that snack foods will be incorporated soon.

Filling an empty space in Moncton and the surrounding areas, ARIS Nightclub will be a welcoming space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community to gather and enjoy a night out. In terms of aspirations for the business’s future, Roach describes that ARIS will evolve over time; the club will center on the needs and wants of the community.

The opening of ARIS Nightclub will create a space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of Moncton and Sackville to go out and socialize in an environment where they can be their authentic selves — a needed addition to a community that has been lacking a space since 2021. Roach confides that it has been a long journey, but she is excited for when the bar will open and she can share the space with her community. To keep up with updates on ARIS and participate in fundraisers, readers can follow @arisnightclub on Instagram.