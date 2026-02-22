Moncton's Aris Nightclub: use it or lose it

From: Aris nightclub

To: our community



We’re going to be very real with you.

Running a queer safe space in today’s climate is harder than ever. Despite our best efforts, increased programming, and pouring everything we have into this bar, we are struggling, and we are dangerously close to having to close our doors.

We have had many great events with powerful community moments, and that is what keeps us going.

When we first started this project, so many people told us how needed a space like this would be. We heard how excited you were to finally have somewhere that felt like yours. Somewhere safe, where you could be yourself. Built by and for our community. That belief is what pushed us to take the risk and open our doors.

good intentions and kind words don’t keep a space alive

But the reality is that good intentions and kind words don’t keep a space alive, consistent support and showing up does. We also know that times are difficult for a lot of us, but supporting doesn't always have to be monetary. Sharing events, bringing some friends and talking about our space helps as well.

Thanks to all of you that chose our space to organize events, and to all of you that come for Happy Hour as well as regular events.

This bar was built for you. It’s meant to be a place where we gather, celebrate, and take up space together. If this space has ever meant something to you, if you’ve danced here, met someone here, laughed here, felt safe here, we are asking you to not forget about these moments. Come for a drink. Bring your friends. Host your events here. Reach out to collaborate. Spread the word.

We also have a full kitchen that can be rented for any projects: ghost Kitchen, prep space or restaurant.

We don’t want to say goodbye. But we can’t do this without you.

If you feel that there is something missing of something else we could do to inspire you to want to be at our space, please let us know.

With love and hope,

ARIS and Staff ❤️

