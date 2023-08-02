During the COVID-19 pandemic, when we were all subjected to endless Zoom meetings and awkward attempts at home haircuts, stories of resilience and personal growth became a necessity.

So, early this year, twelve people started the Gay Brunch Club of Moncton, a vibrant Facebook group filled with people craving community, good food, and hilarious brunch-related memes.

Our monthly brunch meet-ups have turned into legendary affairs, supporting local businesses with an unwavering dedication to bacon and friendship. We grew faster than you can say "syrup," reaching over 160 members and injecting more cash into the local economy than Elon Musk's Tesla stocks. These brunches aren't just about stuffing our faces; they're about forging connections and breaking stereotypes. We're creating a safe space where love, acceptance, and a second helping of waffles are always on the menu.

We've turned a simple act of sharing pancakes and bottomless mimosas into a powerful force for change. I mean, who knew that a plate of fluffy pancakes could be a catalyst for personal growth? But it's true, my friends. Through our brunch meet-ups, we've seen individuals blossom, stepping out of their comfort zones and embracing their true selves. We've witnessed shy introverts turn into drag queens who can out-sass RuPaul. We've seen wallflowers transform into flamboyant divas who can rock a feather boa like nobody's business. It's like a real-life Queer Eye makeover, but with extra bacon.

And let's not forget about the unexpected friendships that have blossomed within our syrup-soaked community. We've got the sassy drag queen who's a whiz in the kitchen, whipping up gourmet brunch creations that would make Gordon Ramsay proud. Then there's the quiet intellectual who can debate the merits of different brunch cocktail recipes while quoting Shakespeare. And who could overlook the fabulous fashionista who knows where to find the best deals on sequined outfits for our extravagant brunch-themed costume parties? We're a diverse bunch, united by our love of brunch and our unwavering support for each other.

But our impact extends far beyond the brunch table. Our presence has injected life into the local economy, showing the world that the LGBTQ+ community is not just about rainbows and glitter (though there's plenty of that too). We've become ambassadors for change, showcasing the power of unity and resilience. Through our brunches, we've become the ultimate wingmen and wingwomen for local businesses, breathing life back into the community, one mimosa at a time. We've single-handedly made brunch the trendiest meal of the day in Moncton, leaving even avocado toast in the dust.

So, my dear readers, let me raise my mimosa glass to you and to the incredible journey of the Gay Brunch Club of Moncton. Together, we've shown that love, laughter, and a side of bacon can conquer any obstacle. As we navigate through the unpredictable waves of life, let us remember that a little bit of humor and a lot of maple syrup can transform even the darkest of times into a delectable feast of resilience and renewal. Cheers to love, unity, and the power of brunch!



For announcements and comradeship, join the Facebook group or email byers.bj5@gmail.com. We can't wait to meet you!