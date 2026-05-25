National Poverty Study Spring 2026 Update

The big national 2SLGBTQ+ poverty study wrapped up its fourth year at the end of March, which marks finalizing data collection and the beginning of data analysis.

The Wayves article about the study is here; here's a summary of the Spring 2026 newsletter.

The project has several big teams; each gave a short report:

Qualitative Research Team: the team collecting stories as opposed to statistics from Q Canadians experiencing poverty is close to their goal of one thousand individual interviews with participants aged 18 and older. There is more work to do on collecting stories from youth.

the team collecting stories as opposed to statistics from Q Canadians experiencing poverty is close to their goal of one thousand individual interviews with participants aged 18 and older. There is more work to do on collecting stories from youth. Quantitative Team: collecting statistics: this team is switching from data collection to data analysis. The Quant team is prepared to start answering specific questions about the research; "please contact us or connect with a member of the team for this."

collecting statistics: this team is switching from data collection to data analysis. The Quant team is prepared to start answering specific questions about the research; "please contact us or connect with a member of the team for this." Knowledge Mobilization Team: the "output" side of the team, publishing and disseminating results. A great deal of this team's work is on line and they have been participating in online safety training, and are planning more of these. Like the other parts of the project, the outputs will be aligned long the project's "Four Dimensions" model: Income Employment and Education, Housing, Food Security, and Health and Social Services Access.

A Community Advisory Board, of mostly non-academics from across Canada including Wayves publisher Dan MacKay works with all of the teams on all of the parts of the project sits in on many academic elements, and also meets totally separately from the academic meetings to discuss how the project is interacting with the Canadian Q community.

Another team will be producing a series of zines about the project.

The full spring newsletter is here in English and French.

