"The 2SLGBTQ+ Poverty in Canada Project," Canada's vast, sprawling study of Q folk experiencing poverty, is nearing the end of the data collection phase, but has one more category to hear from: people specifically 16 and 17 years old, who are experiencing or have experienced, poverty.

The study is holding a national online focus group for this category on November 27th. The youth will be paid $50 for participating.

It is important that Atlantic Canadian youth voices are represented in this important project.

For this part of the project, the study is doing a multi-step registration process. Please forward this to any youth aged 16 or 17 who are, or have, experienced poverty. They can register for the focus group using this link. Wayves will delete this data as soon as it's forwarded to the York University researchers.

Here's the official website for the project.

The Halifax Community Advisory Board member for the study is Wayves publisher Dan MacKay. If you have questions about the study, you can email him.