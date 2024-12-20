Good news: New Brunswick Policy 713 rebooted

The New Brunswick government has revised Policy 713 – Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity – to incorporate recommendations of the child and youth advocate, students, families and 2SLGBTQIA+ stakeholders.

“Our government committed to revising this policy, and I am confident the changes we have made are in the best interest of students, families and school personnel,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Claire Johnson. “It is essential that schools are inclusive and safe spaces.”

Effective January first, the department will adopt a revised policy that includes changes to the informal use of a student’s chosen first name and pronoun(s) and expectations around communicating with families.

The entire text of the updated policy is available here.

