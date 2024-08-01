Chroma NB responds to transphobic flyers

From: Chroma NB

A Call for Accountability: Canada Post’s Distribution of Harmful Anti-Trans Flyers

A statement from our Executive Director, Alex Ash:

“The spreading of disinformation is unfortunately so commonplace in the current socio-political climate. The organization that sent these out has been flagged as a hate group by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, a federally funded organization. My hope is that people who see this question the message and ask where are the sources and information they cited coming from. All children deserve to feel safe and respected in schools regardless of their identity. I urge people to seek out conversation and education. If any members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community are affected by this hateful messaging they can always reach out to us for support.”

Sample Template for Contacting Canada Post:

We urge Canada Post to adhere to their own “Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Charter” which they are clearly breaching by allowing the distribution of Campaign Life Coalition’s anti-trans flyers. These flyers are filled with disinformation, purposefully designed to incite fear and hatred toward the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and their allies, particularly within the education system. The spread of this unfounded and harmful information is damaging to both the queer and trans community, and educators across New Brunswick.

How to Take Action:

Please feel free to use the above paragraph as a script or template to reach out to Canada Post via phone at 1-866-607-6301 or through their online chat. You can also reach out to Wendy Gibson, Canada Post Superintendent via email at Wendy.Gibson@canadapost.ca.

Chroma is a community organization focusing on advocating for 2SLGBTQIA+ people in the Menahqesk / Saint John Region. Our goal is to promote initiatives and highlight issues impacting our community by maintaining a strong cohesive voice.