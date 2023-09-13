September 13th News Bytes

This is a regular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about. If you hear of any Q happenings that deserve a little or a lot of light shone on them, email us!

Wayves News

You'll notice in your banner and sidebar, a new advertiser: the Atlantic International Film Festival! The Festival runs September 14 - 22 and this year they are going out of their way to celebrate eleven Q films; there's a Wayves article about them here.

Canada

September 20th Counter Protest: The far-right across Canada are angry about pride month and 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusive education. Many of them want provincial governments to enact laws similar to the "don't say gay" bills in the United States that ban the mention of anything related to sexual orientation and gender identity within public education. Inclusive education has been proven to save the lives of young 2SLGBTQIA+ people and we need to fight to protect it with this nationalcounter protest. The only one listed in Atlantic Canada so far is in Charlottetown. Here's the big list.

Well, at least one American noticed Canada's Travel Advisory for the USA issued August 29th. Justin King, an American news, politics, and educational YouTuber, did a "Lets talk about" video on "Canada, and the US Red States." "How embarrassing," says King. Here's the Youtube video. The story has also run on all USA mainstream media.

The updated travel advice comes after the largest LGBT rights organization in the U.S., the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), joined other civil rights organizations in issuing a travel advisory for Florida in May. The HRC notes that Florida's recently passed bathroom law could subject transgender people to criminal penalties for refusing to leave a bathroom when asked, if the bathroom is in a publicly owned or leased building. The NAACP, which works to remove all barriers of racial discrimination, has also issued a travel warning for Florida.

Atlantic Canada

There are still a few Pride festivals left in Atlantic Canada - get out there and celebrate!

Black queer playwright Walter Borden will be performing his 10-character play, The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa in November.

First written and performed by Walter Borden in 1986 as Tightrope Time Ain’t Nuthin’ More Than Some Itty Bitty Madness Between Your Twilight & Your Dawn, the work was one of the pioneering Canadian plays to explore and express homosexuality from a Black perspective.

Halifax

Susan Wang at Dalhousie has created a Haliax Q Resources Map in Google. Here's the link.

Queer Volleyball Nova Scotia serves as a platform for members to connect, share information, and organize events such as friendly matches, leagues, tournaments, and social gatherings. It's a chance to meet like-minded individuals, form lasting friendships, and foster a sense of belonging within the volleyball community. Organized via a Facebook group.

Loose Ends Curling is hosting Learn To Curl - Pride Edition on September 22nd, 7:00-8:30pm. If you're curious about curling, there's more information and registration here.

The Elderberries September newsletter is available, including details of the September social, here.

