November 2nd News Bytes

Canada

The NHL, NHL Players Association, and NHL Player Inclusion Coalition have agreed that players may use pride tape at games and practices.

Scotiabank has shown support by giving away pride tape at the Clayton Park, Halifax and Avalon Mall, St John's branches.

New research report: Healthcare access experiences and needs among LBQ women, trans, and nonbinary people in Canada. The aim of the project was to learn more about healthcare access experiences among women, trans, and nonbinary people who are lesbian, bi+, or queer (LBQ). Link here.

Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland & Labrador

St. John's Pride had a General Meeting on October 16th and elected: Co-Chair, Internal: Scott Lester; Co-Chair, Finance: Danielle Babstock; Director-at-Large: Jenna Slaney. Three positions are still vacant.

Queer Crafting Club in Grand Falls-Windsor: This is a safe space for community members to get together and work on projects. The sky is the limit to what you can bring to work on - painting, drawing, knitting, crochet, poetry, whatever you are working on! And if you’re not working on anything and you just want to be around like minded friends you are more then welcome as well. Thursdays 6:30 - 7:30pm at the Harmsworth Public Library.



New Brunswick

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has created a petition to rescind the revisions to Policy 713: "Join CCLA in calling upon the New Brunswick Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development to immediately rescind the harmful revisions to Policy 713." You can sign it here.

Pivot is a 2SLGBTQ+ sexual/reproductive health leadership program in Fredericton. "Come learn about sexual and reproductive health topics and create your own project that responds to a sexual/reproductive health challenge faced in your community!" There's free food and local bus fare, and everyone who completes the program gets a $50 honorarium. For more information and to sign up, go to HSHC.ca/Pivot. If you have any questions, email the project coordinator Abbie (she/her) at abigail@hshc.ca .

Halifax

Those and a hundred other very queer things to do are up on the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Events (H•R•E) board. If you're planning an event, there are instructions for adding it. Here are some new & unusual events:

Friday, Nov. 3: Holocaust Education Week film : Dear Fredy: When arriving in Auschwitz, Fredy persuaded the Germans to set up a daycare center for 600 children where he granted them final moments of happiness. The film combines interviews, archival materials and animation. There will be an opportunity for Q&A after with Dr. Dorota Glowacka from University of King’s College. H•R•E

: Dear Fredy: When arriving in Auschwitz, Fredy persuaded the Germans to set up a daycare center for 600 children where he granted them final moments of happiness. The film combines interviews, archival materials and animation. There will be an opportunity for Q&A after with Dr. Dorota Glowacka from University of King’s College. H•R•E Grassroots queer & trans land sharing initiative Crows Commons is looking for feedback from d/deaf, disabled, Ill and Mad folks who desire to live rurally, Saturday Nov 4 H•R•E

is looking for feedback from d/deaf, disabled, Ill and Mad folks who desire to live rurally, Saturday Nov 4 H•R•E Queer & Neurodivergent inclusive board games at Ikea Nov. 5th H•R•E

at Ikea Nov. 5th H•R•E Nov 12th, the day after Remembrance Day, composer-lyricist Garry Williams will perform musical excerpts from KAMP , a musical set in the homosexual isolation barracks of a Nazi concentration camp. As the title suggests, the piece is an hommage to camp, telling a story of resistance, community, and queer identity in the face of persecution, forced labour, torture, and extermination through labour. H•R•E

, a musical set in the homosexual isolation barracks of a Nazi concentration camp. As the title suggests, the piece is an hommage to camp, telling a story of resistance, community, and queer identity in the face of persecution, forced labour, torture, and extermination through labour. H•R•E Four Halifax Gay Mens Choir concerts: Once Upon A December: December 7, 8, 9 + Saturday matinée. H•R•E

The Halifax Mussels are seeking fans, volunteers and supporters for hockey games and practices which are free to attend as spectators. Email them to get on the notification list.

Freeman's Little New York on Quinpool has started LGBTQ+ Friends Mix It Up Monday. "We are extending a warm welcome to the LGBTQ+ friends + allies. Join us every Monday from 5-8 pm to kick off your work week in style."

For Halifax Pride 2023, he H•R•E was the calendar for the community-led grass-roots festival; the total count is 271 events in June & July. That calendar has been archived here for posterity, and is linked off the big Halifax Pride history page, here.

Rest of Nova Scotia

ACNS needs knitters for its Red Scarf fund raiser! Details here.

Pride flag torn down "with enough force to bend the flag pole" in Pictou County. CBC story here.

Lisa Lachance, MLA Halifax Citadel-Sable Island introduced a LGBTQI+ Bill of Rights in the legislature mid-October. The bill calls on the government to reaffirm Charter rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ Nova Scotians by establish a working group to address 2SLGBTQIA+ health inequities, including gender-affirming care, training for health care providers, funding for community organizations, and by establishing a 2SLGBTQIA+ Equity Directorate to be overseen by a dedicated minister and to consult with community regularly regarding new legislation or policy development, as well as develop ongoing strategies to improve equity and report on progress in areas including housing, education, employment, government services, and the justice system.

"It's unlikely to be debated this session," says Lachance, "but more exciting is: all 3 parties spoke in support of queer and trans young people. It’s on the record; it would be hard to go the direction of NB or SK after this."

Annual General Meeting -- a chance to get involved for Lunenburg Pride on November 3rd, 1pm - 3pm. RSVP to lunenburgpride@gmail.com for the location.

