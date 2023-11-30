November 30 News Bytes

This is a regular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about. If you hear of any Q happenings that deserve a little or a lot of light shone on them, email us!

Wayves News

We have a big pile of articles ready to go out over the next few weeks; you'll be notified in all the usual ways.

Because of the current instability with social media, we're encouraging people to get on our mailing list - add your email here.

Canada

Research project, Forgotten lives: The experiences of trans and nonbinary older adults with dementia, has released a 40 minute webinar, a summary of their work over the last year. Here's the link.

Atlantic Canada

The Q Creative Network has curated an East Coast Queer music playlist! Check it out on Spotify here.

Prince Edward Island

PEERS Alliance is having a mural unveiling on World AIDS Day, Dec 1. With support from Innovation PEI, they were able to hire a Queer artist to create a wall-length mural at the PEERS office. The unveiling will also feature speeches (of course), including remarks by Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Health Officer for PEI, and a new poem being written and presented by PEI Poet Laureate Tanya Davis (also Queer, and formerly Halifax Poet Laureate).

Queer youth anthology Are We Friends Now? received the Premier’s Award for Stand-out Project of the Year during the province's first ever PEI Arts Awards. This award "Recognizes an artist, arts professional, group, collective or arts organization that has produced an innovative artistic or cultural project addressing themes such as reconciliation, climate change, accessibility, digital innovation, and more." The book is a project a project between the PEI Writers' Guild and PEERS Alliance. It's available at The Bookmark in Charlottetown and online from Nimbus Publishing. The official PEI press release for the awards is here.

Wayves contributor Dave Stewart was honoured by the Voluntary Resource Centre as one of six PEI Outstanding Volunteers for his work with PEERS Alliance. At the ceremony, Dave said, “I’ve never felt like a volunteer, but the spirit of Leo Cheverie, who was involved in all forms of social justice and volunteerism, is alive and well in everyone in this room."

In February LakeCity Works will be hosting a 6-week immersive real-life employability program specifically designed for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth (18-29) living with a mental health barrier, called Queer Careers. The program will offer paid, on-the-job experience in one of LakeCity Works' social enterprises, as well as structured, inclusive employability skills training, and a professional resume, cover letter, job search & interview skills and one-on-one career development sessions. Click the image here for the poster and full information, email queercareers@lakecityworks.ca, or call 902-465-5000x126.

Nova Scotia

The Rainbow Refugee Association of Nova Scotia says, "Thanks to your support we have welcomed six LGBTQIA+ newcomers so far this year and are well into supporting them as they settle in. AND we are still expecting to welcome three more people before the end of 2023!" RRANS provides financial support to LGBTQI+ refugees who we sponsor for their first 12 months in Canada, as well as settlement support during these 12 months and beyond. Their website is here.

Halifax

Canadian Press covered the Trangender Day of Remembrance. “Today is a very poignant moment to remember those who have lost their lives. In the nearly 30 years since I’ve transitioned, I’ve lost so many friends, and this year is no different,” said Veronica Merryfield, founder of the Cape Breton Transgender Network, who was in Halifax for the day. Here's the full article.

On November 26th, St Andrew's Church, at Robie & Coburg, celebrated becoming "Affirming" -- publically declaring its commitment to inclusion and justice for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities; the Halifax Gay Mens Choir performed as part of the celebration. Next month we'll be publishing a report from their 1-day Round Table on the needs of the Q community.

This year, World AIDS Day will be celebrated in two parts: a red scarf display at the Public Gardens starting on Friday, December 1st, and the AIDS Vigil on Sunday the 3rd. Details of both can be found on the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Events Page.

The soon-to-be-renamed AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia has this to say about AIDS, in recognition of World AIDS Day.

Nova Scotia film celebrity Ron Foley Macdonald has written a chunk of Q-related history of Wormwood's Dog And Monkey Cinema for the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia. Bring up that page and scroll down to his section.

Q Biz Networking event: on the afternoon of December 12th, Workspace Bayers Lake, the Canadian Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, and BNI Maritimes (a professional networking organization) will host Rainbow Networking! in Bayers Lake. Tickets & particulars here.

Friends and chosen family are organizing a fundraiser for Andrew Jantzen's urgent life-sustaining surgery. Andrew is a queer, trans, disabled, low-income resident of Kjipuktuk/Halifax. The auction takes place December 3rd to 9th. The online auction features donations from mainly Maritime artisans, performers, small businesses, non-profits, and professionals and includes: a private island stay; event tickets for drag, burlesque, and ballet; tattoo sessions and tarot readings; massages and acupuncture; private photography or video sessions for people and dogs; jewelry; gift certificates for cafes, hair cuts, and comics; signed children’s and adult books centring queer experiences; handmade paintings, prints, and stained glass; customized cards; services like personal assistance, coaching, gardening; and more. Participate, help out, here.

Rest of Nova Scotia

Kentville: there is now a monthly celebration of love, laughter, and community! The December Monthly Queer Hangout is on the 17th 2pm-5pm, 348 Main Street. All ages wlecome, craft supplies and board games provided, or bring your own. Organized on Facebook by Annapolis Valley Pride.

Do you have some Q Atlantic news, big or small? Email Wayves with the particulars!

You can always see the last 9 days of Wayves articles via the digest page.