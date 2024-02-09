February 9th News Bytes

This is a regular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about. If you hear of any Q happenings that deserve a little or a lot of light shone on them, email us!

Wayves News

Following the call for an editorial team last week, we now have a culturally and geographically diverse team of volunteers creating the magazine and making decisions about how things are run, and regular face-to-face meetings via Zoom.

Because of the current instability with social media which is bound to get worse, we're encouraging people to get on our mailing list - add your email here.

World

Everywhere Is Queer map is a constantly-updated online map to find queer-owned businesses wherever you are in the world! everywhereisqueer.com/map

Canada

Statistics Canada has released new data on who is Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, or who uses other terms related to gender or sexual diversity (2SLGBTQ+). Data is from the Canadian Community Health Survey 2019 to 2021. These tables help fill a data gap on the 2SLGBTQ+ population in Canada. Please feel free to share this information with your network. The full report is here. Here are some highlights:

Approximately 1.3 million people, or 4.4% of the Canadian population aged 15 years and older, reported being 2SLGBTQ+.

Among the 2SLGBTQ+ population, 52.7% were cisgender women, 39.2% were cisgender men, 3.9% were transgender women or transgender men, and 4.2% were non-binary people.

One in 10 youth aged 15 to 24 (10.5%) reported being 2SLGBTQ+, a significantly larger share than among any other age group. By comparison, 4.1% of adults aged 25 to 64 and 1.3% of adults aged 65 and older indicated being 2SLGBTQ+.

Between 2019 and 2021, 18.4% of 2SLGBTQ+ people aged 25 to 64 were in the bottom personal income quintile. Among the LGB+ population, income gaps were mainly seen for the bisexual population.

Three in 10 2SLGBTQ+ people aged 15 and older consider their mental health to be fair or poor.

Toronto Pride is returning $505,500 in federal grants after an audit found that three grants totalling $1.8M had a lack of transparency and documentation of spending & outcome repointing, and alleged misappropriation of funds for indigenous artists and public safety. CBC story here.

There is a donation opportunity for folks out here to help counter Alberta right-wing 'phobic conservatism and support the trans community. Here's the link.

Atlantic Canada

Wayves is once again publishing the big Atlantic Canada Pride Schedule. It's a button at the top of the main page, wayves.ca.

Unexpected Rainbows

A friend of Wayves writes: "Every time the kid puts the dishes away they arrange these plates and bowls into a proper rainbow. 🙂"

Have you seen a Pride symbol in an unexpected place? Mail your sighting to Wayves for some future News Bytes!

Prince Edward Island

Pride PEI is hosting Coffee Catch Up, a chance to find out about Pride PEI's latest happenings, mingle with the Pride PEI team in a relaxed setting, share your ideas, and enjoy light snacks, on Saturdays at 2pm. Schedule and registration are here.

Newfoundland & Labrador

It is with great sadness we learn of the passing of Rick Boland, a very well known local actor both in theater and television as well as long time community activist and active member of the local NDP .....his dedication to the local arts community is unprecedented and he has for many years been a part of the Rising Tide Theatre shows in Trinty as well as the annual infamous Riding Tide Revue shows. Our condolences to all of Rick's family friends and coworkers and take comfort in knowing that Rick has been reunited with one of the great loves of his life Joe who passed away in his arms almost 30 years ago. God Speed and rest easy Rick and we won't forget you and all the smiles and laughter you gave us over the years. From A Gay Ole Time - A Celebration of Newfoundland's Gay History. Pamela Sheaves says, " He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. I am proud to have learned from him."

New Brunswick

In partnership with the District scolaire francophone Sud (Francophone South School District) in New Brunswick and Alter Acadie NB, FICFA (Festival international du film en Acadie) is offering high schools of New Brunswick the chance to see Julien Cadieux’s Acadian film Y'a une étoile, produced by Bellefeuille Production, which will take place this winter. The film is the story of Samuel LeBlanc, a young transgender musician, and his friends, who answer, with music, the question: Is there such a thing as queer Acadia? More about Y a une Etoile here.

Halifax

Everyone is invited to attend an evening with the simply luminous Walter Borden on Monday, February 12 at the Central Library from 6 - 8pm. More details in the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia.

A r/Halifax Reddit user reports, "I’m a straight male and I was drugged. I had one man give me a drink and it only took 15 minutes after a sip before my body started reacting to the drug. Someone I know has also said that they blacked out when hanging out with [the same] person when they went out." From Quora.com: "Never take a drink from a stranger. Never leave your drink out of your sight for even a minute. If your drink tastes funny, dump it and go get a fresh one."

The AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia will be unveiling a name, logo & mandate change at its April fundraising event, The Red Gala. The cocktail social will feature appetizers, a bar, numerous variety-show-style performance, and a major silent auction. It takes place at the Light House Arts Centre on April 20, 2024. To sponsor the event, email Jordan Parker at fund@acns.ns.ca.

Halifax Pride is currently hiring for two full time positions and a number of contract positions for the 2024 festival: Director of Development & Operations, Manager of Communications & Partnerships, Accessibility Coordinator , American Sign Language Coordinator, Artist Liaison , Service Coordinator (planning of our Information Booth, Box Office, and Merchandise Booth systems and spaces), Photographer, Stage Assistant, Sponsorship Coordinator, Head to halifaxpride.com/jobs for full job descriptions, and to apply. Applications close on February 25th, at midnight.

The Halifax Pride Festival sponsorship program has launched. The 2024 Sponsorship Package and benefits is here.

Rest of Nova Scotia

Opinions are predictably polarized on the subject of the discussion of gender & sexuality in schools, except, of course, the unifying cry from everyone that they are just trying to protect the children. Full CBC story here.

Dateline: The very queer little village of Maitland, NS: The Cremation of Sam McGee, The Love Story elaborates on Robert Service’s play about the gold strike in the Klondike. It explains why Sam McGee would leave the warm south to go to the freeing north when he hated the cold.The director writes, "The concept of the Jack Frost play was to get people out of their houses In the middle of winter when people tend to cocoon. We chose to do a play based on Robert Service’s beloved poem." On February 11th, tickets at the door are $5, at the High Tides Centre, 11 Church Hill.

Daniel le tisserand was shown at the prestigious Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival in France, the most important short film event in the world. The made-in-Clare documentary is about an Acadian weaver and AIDS survivor who, despite fatigue and dexterity difficulties, retreats to his loom as a form of therapy - and as a new identity. Congratulations to the team and to Dan Robichaud, Acadian Weaver & Textile Artist for agreeing to tell his story which touches so many people around the world!

Do you have some Q Atlantic news, big or small? Email Wayves with the particulars!

You can always see the last two weeks of Wayves articles via the digest page.