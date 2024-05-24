May 24 News Bytes

This is a regular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about. If you hear of any Q happenings that deserve a little or a lot of light shone on them, email us!

Wayves News

World

Public outcry led by students and the Change.org petition by Trisha Comstock, mother of two boys enrolled in the Cumberland Valley School District, has restored the appearance by out Gay actor Maulik Pancholy for May 22. In April, the school district voted unanimously to cancel his appearance and the entire assembly because they didn’t want Pancholy to “impose” his lifestyle onto students. Among the objectors was Kelly Potteiger, member of reactionary anti-Queer group Moms for Liberty. Mr. Pancholy didn’t understand why people are afraid of his activism which is about, in his words, “Let all young people know that they’re seen. To let them know that they matter.” Pancholy’s children’s book The Best At It is about Gay Indian-American boy Rahul’s experiences of being bullied in a small Midwest town.

Washington State governor Jay Inslee signed the Promoting inclusive learning standards and instructional materials in public schools law, which requires that LGBTQ+ curricula be included in Washington State public schools. Their history, contributions and perspectives, and those of other marginalized groups, will be taught. Washington joins California, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, Nevada and Oregon in their inclusion of teaching about minorities.

Extraordinary support groups for 2SLGBTQ+ in Latin America, a region that has experienced great progress in Queer rights. Casa Frida, in Mexico City, provides support to 2SLGBTQ+ people fleeing violence and discrimination in their home nations. Shelter, legal support, psychosocial and medical assistance are among the forms of support. Fundación Sergio Urrego has Colombia’s sole suicide prevention hotline for 2SLGBTQ+ people, at phone number 311-7668666, in addition to online resources for migrants and violence prevention. Brazil’s Casa Marielle Franco provides shelter for Queer people likely to experience or experiencing violence. It was founded in 2019, a year after the assassination of the councilwoman who led opposition to land seizure legislation.

Canada

Canadian blood services just issued a formal apology to the queer community and announced that there are rule changes coming. Full text here.

Atlantic Canada

Congratulations to Tuma Young from Malagawatch (Eskasoni) on being appointed as a human rights adjudicator in Nova Scotia! Details here.

And, congratulations to one of the Wayves regular advertising graphic artists, Jessica Jerome for being chosen as designer for the medals for the Ulnooweg Development Group's Summer Solstice Run. Jessica is a Two-Spirited Mi’kmaq artist from Gespegewagi district. Born in Listuguj Mi’kmaq First Nation and adopted by the Jerome family in Gesgapegiag, she is a member of the Micmacs of Gesgapegiag Band in Quebec. Her work has been displayed in galleries and juried shows in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, and is part of a permanent display at the Cancer Centre in Kingston, Ontario. Jessica also creates graphics and logos for Mi’kmaq communities across the region. You can view her artwork on her Facebook Fan page or contact her via email at Ruhkah@hotmail.com. The run is on June 22nd, the official page is here.

Atlantic Canada has one less campground: Crossroads, on the South Shore, has been sold to non-Q owners. So there are only two, listed here.

John R. Sylliboy has created a podcast, Decolonizing Funding: Empowering Two-Spirit Indigenous Organizations. "We explore how larger non-Indigenous organizations have extended their acronyms to include '2S,' ostensibly signalling inclusivity but often receiving disproportionate funding. " The podcast is here.

Nova Scotia's French Shore historian and personality Dan Robichaud is hosting a weekly queer radio show, in French. "L'Heure où l'arc-en-ciel se lève" is live on Monday, and rebroadcast on Tuesday and Friday. It's on Bell Satellite channel 949, Bell Fibe 13 on Canal M, and the podcast is here.

The Youth Project and ACNS are collecting signatures on a letter calling for the Department of Service Nova Scotia to wave the fees for name changes for Two Spirit, Trans and Non-binary folks in the province. Being queer is expensive so show your support by signing the letter in person at Venus Envy or the ACNS/HEAL NS office, or online here.

Unexpected Rainbows

Unexpected Rainbow: at Halifax's Stanfield airport. Photo by Dan MacKay.

Prince Edward Island

PEERS Alliance will be conducting two health screening clinics in June at 81 Prince Street in Ch'town on Tuesday June 4th and 18th, 4pm-8pm. It's a walk-in clinic, no appointments are necessary. Get tested for HIV, Hep C, Hep B, and syphilis.

Help a 2SLGBTQ+ youth with a school project! Fill out this form about your opinions on art, and public art, to be entered to win a beautiful piece of art by Roisin Mullen Art! Be sure to comment on this post to complete your entry, and then make a comment on Facebook here.

The Halifax Gay Mens Choir will be performing at the Under The Spire Music Festival in Indian River on Saturday, June 22nd. "What better way to kick off your summer than an amazing evening of music?" More information and tickets here.

Newfoundland & Labrador

The Quadrangle NL is hiring! There are several postings up here.

New Brunswick

Queer Events Greater Moncton is hosting a camping weekend July 19-21, ages 19+. Lots more information at their FB posting here.

Saint John Pride is looking for TALENTED FOLKS! We are looking to hire local entertainment for our myriad of performing opportunities during our festival from August 9 - 18th. We are looking for Solo Musicians, Bands, Actors, Comedians, Drag Entertainers, Poets, Artists, Photographers, Videographers AND MORE! Have a talent and want to showcase it to our 2SLGBTQIA+ Community? Fill out our form. If you are represented by a talent agency, please put their email as your contact email and we will reach out accordingly. This form will automatically close on March 31st at Midnight. We look forward to seeing what sort of talent we have here in New Brunswick (and beyond!)

Halifax

On a damp cold morning members of the elderberries Lynn Murphy and Michel Cole came out to raise the progress pride flag on the main flag pole in the Grand Parade. The weather-beaten and upside-down flag was raised as part of a global weekend of action to speak out against the campaign of hate and oppression against Queer folk in Russia that is only getting worse ahead of this spring's “election”, and the rising hate in our own back yard that is directly linked to the disinformation spread by the Russian global propaganda machine and our homegrown haters alike. The well-used flag went up the main flag pole because the community that our flag is a regular sign on during pride mouth is inside the cages set up by the city for their own crackdown, on the unhoused population that had been living in the square for months ahead of Halifax hosting the Junos. “Originally, a March 16 Speakout was scheduled for the Grand Parade, the ceremonial centre of Halifax, but when that venue was closed to the public for remediation following the departure of a homeless encampment, Elderberries organizers decided to proceed with the flag-raising as a silent gesture of support for the silenced Russian LGBTQs” Said Lynn who braved the weather and stood by her walker in silent defiance of Putin and hate around the world, an example to us all to fight however we can. Thanks Lynn. Photo by Onna Young.

On May 31, Night Spa will be holding a Free Bathhouse Tour. Details are in the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Calendar.

The Halifax Queer Ensemble is looking for 2SLGBTQ+ and Queer musicians. "We are an inclusive group of 2SLGBTQ+ musicians looking to build community, promote the work of Queer composers and artists, and grow our musical skills. We rehearse on Tuesdays from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Dalhouse Arts Centre Room 409. We have a suggested donation of $10 or pay-what-you can per weekly rehearsal in order to cover our costs for music and instruction. This amount is optional though, and no one will be turned away regardless of ability to pay. If you’re thinking of joining us, please fill out the Google Form to give us a bit more information about your musical background. Or you can send us an email at contact@halifaxqueerensemble.ca. All instruments and levels of musicianship are welcome!

The Youth Project has launched an Accessibility Futurisms Project and is inviting Disabled 2SLGBTQIA+ youth ages 16-27 to join their paid Youth Advisory Committee. This committee meets on a monthly basis, with the opportunity to plan and participate in community consultations, programming, policy and procedure discussions, the sharing of dreams and goals around accessibility, and more! Committee members will be paid for the first 6 months of the project at $350 per meeting, and then $100 for the meetings that follow.

Halifax's World Naked Bike Ride will be held on July 13th. Join the FB group to be kept... ahhh.. abreast of the planned event.

There's a new social Lawn Bowling sporting league. Organized via Facebook.

Trans And Queer Parents are having a drop-in on June 2nd. "Come join in for a 2SLGBTIA+ Parents Drop-in Playgroup!"

Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 1114 Cole Harbour Rd, Dartmouth, 9:30am-11:30am. Free to attend! Special PRIDE month craft for kiddos (and adults). I am going to get a BIG craft going - PACT is excited to have a big group PRIDE craft on display for the month of June! If anyone is interested in helping out with this part, reach out 🙂 I have the funding to buy the supplies for it!! Snacks (kid friendly and peanut-free available) and caffeine for the adults 🙂 Feel free to share with anyone who may be interested or in queer/trans friendly spaces! Looking forward to seeing everyone again and meeting new humans 🙂 Any questions email jen.leblanc@gmail.com or join their FB group.



Facebook user "Witches ofOld" has started a Lesbian Meet & Greet. She says, "I really hope that this will help to bring us more together and to form a tight knit community of acquaintances, friends, and friendships, and that we can count on each other come hell high water, no matter the situation and who know that we're all there for each other throughout The Good The Bad and The ugly as well as the positive and the joyful times." The group organizes via Facebook, here.

Are you handy with a hammer and saw or drill press, lathe, torch? There's space for 2SLGBTQIA+ Nova Scotians who love DIY home design, building, and creating things! This includes amateur woodworking, metalwork, furniture restorations, upholstery, basic home renovations, some aspects of homesteading, say building garden boxes, chicken coops. Facebook here.

The queer-rich Anarchist Book Fair is scheduled for August 31. If you'd like to host a table there, book it here; if you want to give a workshop, plan it here, or be notified via their Facebook page.

Rest of Nova Scotia

Get your sparkles and glam ready for the most fabulous party in Windsor, Pride Prom 2024 7:30pm - midnight on Saturday, June 15. This year's theme: 80's Glamour! There will be live music by Height Requirement and others, indoor/outdoor bars, and dazzling decorations. Location: 40 Water St. Tickets: $45, includes 1x Special Edition Schoolhouse Stainless Glass, available here.

Ingonish Beach, Cape Breton, is having a Pride June 28-30th. Here's an interview with the organizer Sara Bryden. All the Atlantic Canadian Prides are here.

Wolfville has a Queer Community Choir! There are sessions every Monday, 6-7:30 at St John's Anglican Church, 160 Main St, Wolfville. If you have questions, contact Freya at fmilliken01@gmail.com.

On Sunday, June 2 at 2 PM, the Elmsdale, NS Riverview United Church will be hosting Rebecca Rose and Dr. Chris Frazer talking about 2SLGBTQIA+ history around the world and in Nova Scotia. RSVP to their FB page, phone to 902-883-9274 or email elmsdalecooperativeministry@gmail.com. The church is at 760 Highway No. 2 at Hwy 214, Elmsdale.

Sydney: 2SLGBTQIA+ND is a queer and neurodivergent led support group open to queer and neurodivergent community members and allies. Meets second Thursday of every month at the Youth Project, 20 Townsend Street, Sydney, 6.30pm to 8pm.

Lunenburg Pride is looking for food vendors for Pride Week, July 7th-13th. Email them at lunenburgpride@gmail.com and include Business Name, Contact Info, Website/Socials • Food Type(s) for catering or booth/vendor style events • If you are queer owned, OR if queer inclusive, please describe what queer inclusivity means for your business.

Annapolis Royal got their sidewalks repainted for 2024! Click the image for a full size one. Annapolis Royal Pride is July 13; links and all Pride events are here.

Pride Hikes will be taking people around the Annapolis Valley on monthly hikes exclusively for the LGBTQIA2S+ community, running through November 2024. These free events provide a safe and supportive space for everyone to explore the trails and share in the joy of outdoor experiences. If you're ready to lace up your hiking boots, register here to stay updated on all the details and future events.

