September 5 News Bytes

This is a regular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about.

Sections: World • Canada • Atlantic Canada • PEI • NB • Halifax • Rest of Nova Scotia.

Wayves News

World

Refuge for Transgender and nonbinary youth and their parents is now reality in the Borough of State College, in Pennsylvania. Trans and nonbinary youth, and their parents, from anywhere in the USA, including from states where there are no or little protections for Trans and nonbinary youth, are welcome to reside and seek care, including healthcare. The city council unanimously passed the resolution and Queer rights advocacy and education group Centre LGBT+ encourages other municipalities to become sanctuary locations.



An Australian Federal Court ruled that Giggle for Girls, a female-only social networking platform, illegally discriminated against Trans woman Roxanne Tickle by removing her from their platform. Giggle for Girls must pay Tickle A$10,000 but they do not have to issue an apology. Tickle requested an apology. Giggle for Girls thought Tickle looked too masculine.



Hopefully, India will get closer to concretely granting human rights to LGBTQI+ people. Because of their Supreme Court’s 2013 directive in October to keep safe LGBTQ+ people and their interests, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is seeking input from the public and stakeholders on just how to do those things. Because of the judgment, a high-level committee chaired by the cabinet secretary of India’s government is ordered to define and state in detail rights for the LGBTQI+ community.



Atlantic Canada

Jeremy Dutcher's second album, Motewolonuwok, has been long listed for the 2024 Polaris Music Prize. Follow Jeremy on Facebook here.

Unexpected Rainbows

St Mark's Anglican Church, north end Halifax: "Our parish council met on Tuesday, June 18th, and among other things, we decided to paint the front steps for Pride. The steps are intended to communicate to the North End that we are an affirming congregation, that we are alive, and we are open to welcome the community. So, when you come to church in the morning, the front steps look a little cheerier!" Here are the two self-described "painting elves."

Prince Edward Island

The Island Fringe Festival, in collaboration with Pride PEI celebrated theatre, community, and QUEER JOY in Charlottetown with: Queer Plays in a Day! 6-7 groups of 3-5 participants each were tasked with creating 10-minute original theatrical pieces in only 24 madcap hours! The live performances of these original theatre creations took place in front of a live audience on July 13 at the Guild, in the heart of downtown Charlottetown. Full info here.



Newfoundland & Labrador

In honour of Pride Month, the NL Teachers Association shared stories that represent what the month stands for. Kenneth Noonan is a kindergarten teacher at one of the most diverse schools in the province. But before that, he was a gay kid growing up in Old Perlican. This is his story.



Small Point - Broad Cove - Blackhead - Adam's Cove is planning a queer weekend packed with artists, art, community, music, dancing and more on September 13-15th "Queering The Arts" is not your typical arts festival: it is interactive, collaborative and designed to bring out the creativity in everyone. So get ready to get your hands dirty, your body moving, your voice rising and let's do it! www.queeringthearts.ca "

Halifax

Every event of significance to the Halifax Q community is posted on the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Events Board. Repeating events are at the top of the page; the calendar is below.

On September 13, there'll be a Golf With Pride Instructional Clinic & Social in Enfield. They'll present basic rules, how to play golf, practice on the driving range, putting green and chipping green. Bring athletic footwear, shorts or pants, collared shirt, and golf clubs - rental clubs are available. Register here.

The Halifax Gay Mens' Choir is starting a new season with open rehearsals on September 5 -- tonight! and 12th at 6:45 at St. Andrew’s United Church, 6036 Coburg Rd in Halifax. Bring a cash deposit of $25 to cover the cost of sheet music. For more information, please contact HGMC's Membership Director at membership@hgmc.ca.

The Laramie Project is being presented by the Dartmouth Players, September 19 - October 5. The play is about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. There will be two masked performances on September 27th and 29th. Tickets are available here.

City councillor Sam Austin [Dartmouth Centre] came out as bi in his July newsletter: "As a bi man, I understand on a deeply personal level some of the challenges that many 2SLGBTQ+ folks face." Editors of the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia gathered a bio and his coming-out text, with his reflection on being in the closet, and out, and in public life. The H•R•E article is here.

Ever wanted to try sea kayaking but didn't feel comfortable? We welcome all queer, trans, and nonbinary folks to join on a beginner-level sea kayak paddle in the sheltered waters of Ship Harbour with Paddle Canada Instructor Jenn MacLatchy. She will be hosting two different sessions. Spaces are limited! We will be asking folks to put down a $25 deposit in order to hold their spot! Contact Eastern Shore Pride to register and for more info.

Also new at Eastern Shore Pride: big screen under the stars! Bring your chairs, your blankets and pillows and get curled up to watch a family friendly film. Same contact as above.

On October 22nd, Canada’s 2SLGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Queer & Trans Business Symposium. Register by email with didi.chuk@cglcc.ca.

There is short and long-term office space at the Nest, a shared, queer office/arts hub on Quinpool Road. If you are interested in having a look, or know someone who might be, email, below, to get a tour. The Nest is currently home to a blush of artists and art organizations including Unnatural Disaster, Coral Maloney, Blue acres Music, Villains, Nolan Natasha, Lee-Anne Poole, Lindsay Kyte, and DaPoPo Theatre. For more information, contact Garry Williams.

Parkland Clayton Park Senior Living Pride! Parkland had their first drag show, education session and Pride flag raising on July 18 as part of their Pride celebrations. "Attendees were treated to a captivating performance by Shayla Shenanigans, whose energy and message of unity resonated deeply with everyone present. Many of our residents experienced their first drag show, adding a memorable and educational dimension to our celebration," said organizers, "both residents and guests join us with curiosity and a shared desire to support the 2SLGBTQI+ community." Shayla says, "My favorite thing is educating places that normally wouldn’t have drag. I felt nothing but love in that room. It’s about showing people what connects us instead of what divides us. I just speak on my experience, not anyone else’s." One of the residents, Sharon, expressed her thoughts: "I wanted to know more about it and support the Pride family. I wanted to learn about Pride and their community."



Halifax Pride Rugby is preparing for the 2024 sessions. What is it? The Pride Rugby program is an all gender non-contact scrimmage group aimed at introducing rugby to the LGBT community. Sessions normally start with some training (throwing, kicking, etc ) followed by touch or flag scrimmages. It's a great way to be social and get some exercise without worrying about the injuries associated with full contact (though if you're looking to be tackled, Connor and I can surely help with that). If interested, please add yourself to the WhatsApp group.

Halifax Pride took a moment to recognize and honour the passing of an exceptional member of our community, Sandara Spears. "It was rare to not see Sandara on stage offering ASL interpretation at a Halifax Pride event. If she was there, she was just as much a part of the show as the performers. Her warmth, energy, and of course, dance moves, will be missed by all of us this upcoming festival."

Rest of Nova Scotia

Queer professor, researcher and creator of the Nova Scotia LGBT Seniors Archives Dr Jacquie Gahagan, Associate Vice-President of Research at Mount St Vincent U, has been honoured with an honorary Law degree from Ontario Tech University, for contributions to Q health including HIV and activism. Full article here.

Dateline July 9: Stephen Scott Findlay as Lunenburg Town Crier at the town's flag raising ceremony; video here.

The Cape Breton Youth Project just received a generous donation from the UNIFOR Social Justice Fund, citing our important work in providing support and resources to queer youth. This money will go directly to summer programming in Cape Breton.



