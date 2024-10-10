October 10 News Bytes

This is a regular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about. If you hear of any Q happenings that deserve a little or a lot of light shone on them, email us!

Canada

October marks 2SLGBTQI+ History Month! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✨ This month is an opportunity to reflect on the history, challenges, and accomplishments of the 2SLGBTQI+ community, while paying tribute to the pioneers and unsung heroes who have championed progress and continue to inspire. This month is dedicated to raising awareness, educating the public about queer history, and honouring the legacy of those who have significantly advanced 2SLGBTQI+ rights. It also serves as a vital reminder of the ongoing pursuit of equality and the importance of acknowledging diverse identities throughout history.



Atlantic Canada

An Atlantic Canada Rainbow History group has been formed from a variety of other groups, and if you have an interest in Q history or archives, in preserving or promoting our history, or if you have 2SLGBTQIA+ materials to donate to an archive or share via scanning, please join! Here's the website. To be notified of events and plans, get on the mailing list via the About > Join link there.

Prince Edward Island

The PEI Transgender Net has announced that AinZ Kendrick will be joining us as their new Executive Director. AinZ says:

“Kwe’, Bonjour, Hello, my beautiful Two-Spirit, trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse community! I feel blessed and grateful for the opportunity to use my knowledge and skills to support, advocate for, and grow our community. So many exciting things are already happening at PEITN, and I can’t wait to continue that good work. I’m excited to connect with you through our many activities and programs. I can’t wait to get started!

A little about me, I am queer, non-binary, polyamorous and neurodivergent. I grew up in Summerside and lived away for 17 years until I moved back with my partner in 2017. My work life has spanned production management/stage management in the performing arts, marketing, communications, and administration for several non-profit organizations in Toronto and PEI, and I also dabbled in tourism. I am a founding member of the PEI Fight For Affordable Housing and am a core member of Charlottetown Mutual Aid. In my spare time, I cross-stitch and practice my leviwand (please ask me about this!), camp, and am a Big Sibling through BBBS PEI.“

We're thrilled to announce that the Charlottetown 2SLGBTQIA+ Adult Drop in will start up again on Wednesday, September 18th from 6pm-8pm at 250 B Queen Street. This month will be a Baked Potato Bar and a Community Catch-up discussion night! Come on our to help make it awesome!

Also, Buds, our Trans Adult Peer Support Group will be meeting on September 26th at 6:30pm at 250 Queen Street! Stay tuned or check out our social media for the activity.

On October 12th there will be a Queer Fantasy Ball put on by PEERS Alliance and Pride PEI.Join us for a magical evening at the Queer Fantasy Ball on October 12th, 2024! From 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM at the Beaconsfield Carriage House, we'll be celebrating with dancing, joy, and light refreshments. This event is open to everyone ages 19+ and is a dry event (no alcohol). Come dressed in your most fabulous fantasy attire—whatever dream you want to bring to life! Costumes are encouraged, but not required. When: October 12th, 2024 from 7:00 to 9:30 pm Where: Beaconsfield Carriage House, 2 Kent Street Register: The event is free, but please register here so we know how many folks to expect!

Trans, queer, and allied folks are all welcome for the Queer Crib Night! Join us for a night of cribbage, free of admission, at the Lower Montague Community Centre on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6:30-9:30 pm. This is a dry event, open to all ages. Let the games begin at 179 Lower Montague Rd., Montague, PE. For any questions about accessing this event, feel free to contact Mel.

GACPEI wants to hear about trans healthcare experiences, what's important to you, and what PEI could be doing better. Availability is limited and subject to scheduling, but participants can expect a $100 honorarium for their time and expertise. Interested people should reside in a rural area of Prince Edward Island (this excludes Charlottetown and Summerside) and be trans-identifying. Sessions are informal and will take place at a mutually decided location, somewhere on PEI. Sessions will not constitute medical advice or counselling of any kind, and information will be collected anonymously only for the purposes of steering our advocacy work in healthcare, as well as our navigation services. We hope to hear from you! If you're interested, please reach out to dimitria@gacpei.ca . Please share this post with any interested parties to whom this may apply.

A new Rural Trans Health Survey aims to gather information on the experiences of Trans and Gender-divergent individuals living in rural Prince Edward Island and how they access healthcare services. We hope to identify potential barriers Islanders face when seeking gender-affirming care, and gaps in the current healthcare system. The survey consists of 24 questions and should take approximately 15 minutes to complete. It can be completed anonymously, however, after completing the survey options will be provided to contact Gender Affirming Care PEI if you'd like to discuss your experience in greater detail or if you need help in accessing gender-affirming care. The survey is here.

Newfoundland & Labrador

Pflag Grand Falls-Windsor is seeking a new volunteer Chapter Lead/Facilitator. We are looking for passionate individuals committed to supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community, along with their families and allies, to continue this vital work in our local area. If you are interested in joining Pflag Canada and making a difference, please contact Rebecca here.

New Brunswick

Moncton's Gay Men's Happy Hour has moved; it's been at the Monk 10 bar for years, it is now at Moncton's new gay bar, ARIS Bar & Nightclub, 184 Alma Street, at the same time, 5:00 - 8:00 every other Fridays. Email them to be added to their notification list and mini newsletter.

A special reunion for those of us that miss Moncton's Triangles is planned for November 30th from 8pm to 1am. Come one come all and remember fun times at Triangles. This event will be at the Moncton Press club at 160 Assomption. Tickets are 20$ and sold in advance at Rodd Moncton. Fun will be had by all, with a special guest. Any questions can be directed to: mursenurseca@yahoo.ca

Halifax

Every event of significance to the Halifax Q community is posted on the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Events Board. Repeating events are at the top of the page; the calendar is below.

Stardust Bar + Kitchen has announced Drag Brunch every Saturday‬ from noon to 2 PM. There will be performances from‬‭ local Drag Kings and Queens, "celebrating love,‬‭ diversity, and unapologetic fun.‬"‭ Hosted by the Mya Foxx or Anna Mona-Pia, each brunch features‬‭ a diverse lineup of drag performers. When: Every Saturday, 12 PM - 2 PM (Doors open at 11 AM. Admission: $10 + fees per person. Brunch sold separately). ‭Stardust is located at 1688 Barrington‬

Artists, entrepreneurs, businesses, nonprofits, 2SLGBTQI+ change makers and allies are cordially invited to attend the Halifax 2SLGBTQI+ Business Symposium on Oct 22, 2024. Registration is free but spots are limited.

The Rainbow Refugee Association is holding workshops to strengthen resumes, sharpen interview skills, and explore the specifics of working in Canada. On Oct 21 the workshops are: Resume Review – Tools and tips to enhance your resume; Interview Practice – Boost your confidence with mock job interviews; Q&A Panel: Working in Canada – Share and get insights on your career journey. There is a four-workshop series starting October 15 on Financial Wellbeing Workshops for 2SLGBTQIA+ Newcomers: Understanding Credit; Fraud Prevention; Taxes in Canada and Starting a Business. Register for either workshop or get more information, by email to sahand@rrans.com; there's an honorarium provided to attendees of both.



Artist Ken Vaughan has a show, The Scarf: An Exploration of Aging And Identity, running until October 13th, at The Craig Gallery, 2 Ochterloney Street.

Halifax resident, Afterwords Literary Festival board member, and former Wayves contributor Stephens Malone, author of Jumbo and The History of Rain, has announced Two Boys In A Yellow Wood, a coming-of-age story following a closeted gay boy on an air force base outside of Ottawa, under the spotlight of Expo '67 and the shadow of the Separatist Movement and the October Crisis. The novel will be published in the spring of 2026.

The Lunenburg Theatre Collective is bringing the award winning solo show Stealing Sam to Halifax for one show only. Stealing Sam is a play about approaching “gay middle age” with as much dignity and humor as possible, in a culture of online dating and texting.

Sam and Jimmy have been friends for more than twenty-five years, and they were supposed to be facing “gay middle age” together. When Sam dies, it’s up to Jimmy to plan their final picnic. Jimmy steals Sam’s cremated remains from the funeral home and tries to give his friend the send-off he deserves. Tickets available here.

