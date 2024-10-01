NS South Shore Rocky Horror [Stage] Show

The newly reopened Old Confidence Lodge is stepping out - in some very high heels - with its first musical production, The Rocky Horror Show.

Since its debut in the mid-70s, Rocky Horror has become the definitive cult classic, spurring movie screenings and live performances around the world. Audiences routinely dress as characters and heckle the actors in raunchy call-outs throughout the show, which have become as iconic as its infamous lead, the mad scientist / Sweet Transvestite Dr. Frank-n-Furter. “The show is raucous and edgy, and so is the audience,” says director Chris Jackman. “It captures the essence of a great (adult) Halloween party: loud and silly, spooky and sexy.”

Judging by the big buzz surrounding this small-town production, it’s clear audiences are also feeling the antici......pation . According to producer and music director Shari Porter, “Once ticket sales opened, we realized we’d need to add a third performance to meet the demand.” Indeed, the show running Friday November 1st (and the Halloween dance which follows) has completely sold out, with only a few tickets remain for October 31st and the recently-added show on November 2nd.

The semi-professional cast features folks from across the South Shore area. “The performers are incredible. Fabulous and fearless,” says Jackman, “It’s also been a blast to rehearse, with everyone truly cheering each other on. Combine that with a live five-piece band, and this is going to be a night to remember!”

Old Confidence Lodge is a queer-owned, family-operated, fully-accessible venue. It was officially reopened by Chris Jackman and Shari Porter in summer 2024, continuing its 96-year legacy with concerts, theatre, youth programs, and special events.

Showtime is 8pm on October 31 - November 2. Tickets are available for $30 on the website. Check Facebook and Instagram @oldconfidencelodge for updates.