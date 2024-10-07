Nova Scotia Trans Health Symposium

On Friday, the IWK and Nova Scotia Health held their Trans Health Symposium 2024, hosted virtually on Zoom. The training was for physicians, nurse practitioners, psychologists, residents, nurses, social workers, medical students, nursing students, graduate students in social work, and graduate students in psychology interested in or seeking accredited training in transhealth.

The training provided an opportunity to learn, connect with other providers and expand skills and knowledge in providing integrated primary care for gender diverse, non-binary & transgender people across the lifespan.

Sessions included:

Recommendations for providing gender affirming, trans-inclusive healthcare services” by Julien Davis, MSW, RSW

First voices panel Youth & Parents, Adults hosted by Robert Bartlett, MSW

Referral path to services in N.S. for gender-diverse youth and adults by Julien Davis, MSW, RSW and Dr. Sue Zinck, MD, FRCPC

Supporting families and partners in primary care by Alexa Kroon-Canning, MSW, RSW and Ann Marie Joyce, PhD

Pubertal Suppression and Hormone Therapy for Gender Diverse Youth by Dr. Arati Mokashi, MD, FRCPC and Dr. Carly Baxter, MD, FRCPC

Gender-affirming hormone treatment for older teens and adults by Dr. Laci Williams, MD, CFPC

Gender-affirming surgeries by Dr. Matthew Lee, MD, CFPC

The sessions were not recorded.