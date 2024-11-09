Nova Scotia Election: issues + ways to vote

Nova Scotians: the provincial election is eight days away. A couple of weeks ago, Wayves asked you what you would like the politicians to be talking about during this election.

Here are the results, and below that, ways to vote before or on election day.

What would you like provincial politicians to be talking about?

The survey gave people four slots to name issues, from most important to least, with no prompting, no list; twenty-eight people responded and wrote in their own issues. Wayves then grouped those. Here are the issues in order of number of votes, for issues that got more than one vote.

Issues in the "most important" category: Health care generally; Housing / affordable housing; Climate change; Food cost; 2SLGBTQIA Education & Protection in Schools

2nd most important issues: add: Combatting trans / homophobia / hate / providing support for free media

3rd most: add: Traffic; Cost of Living

4th most: add: Infrastructure: highways, bridges, buses

And finally, here's a summary of everything people mentioned, weighted by the most important issue as 4, and the 4th issue weighted as 1. So e.g. for "Health care generally" 8 people wrote it in as their first concern, 12 people as their second most important, 2 people as their 3rd most important issue, and no one as their 4th most important for a total of 72 points.

Issue Weighted Health care generally 72 Housing / affordable housing 53 Climate change 22 Combatting trans / homophobia / hate / support for free media 15 Cost of Living 11 Infrastructure - highways, bridges, buses 10 Elders 9 Food cost 9 2SLGBTQIA Education & Protection in Schools 8 Education generally 6 Traffic 6 Unsightly homeless camps 6 Lower taxes 5 Small business support 5 Accountability 4 Healthcare: free access to PrEP and PrEP education 4 Healthcare: National Pharmacare 4 Home heating / electricity cost 4 Poverty 4 Trans Youth 4 Health care: preventative 3 Healthcare: sexual health clinics 3 Higher wages 3 Crime 2 Medical Assistance in Dying 2 Seniors Housing 2 Decrease pay for public employees 1 Fixed date elections 1 Healthcare: gender affirming care 1 Immigration: reducing 1 Social Services increase 1

Ways to cast your vote

You will not receive a VIC, voting card, in the mail this election. If you know of someone waiting for a VIC, please tell them.

There is no online voting.

If you require a drive to the returning office or poll, you may call one of the candidates offices and request a drive. There are usually volunteers who will assist you.

It is not necessary to have ID to vote; that just makes the process much quicker. If you don't have ID which fits the criterion here, you'll have to take an oath.

Here's the official Elections Nova Scotia list of acceptable IDs. Click to zoom.

Before November 26

You can vote at any Returning Office. Find the one closest to you at any given moment by entering your current location into this locating tool; the tool will show you their open hours too.

Or call 1-800-565-1504 and someone will look it up for you.

Or you can call and ask for a write-in ballot right up until 3pm on Election Day

On November 26