The Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project Society is rebuilding after members of the Elderberries helped prevent the dissolution of one of Nova Scotia’s longest-standing 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations.

When NSRAP’s future was uncertain, members of the Elderberries stepped forward to protect the organization and preserve its history, relationships and rebuild networks. Their involvement made it possible for members to elect a new Board of Directors at NSRAP’s January 14, 2026 Annual General Meeting and begin the work of recovery.

“NSRAP exists today because the Elderberries understood what would be lost if the organization disappeared,” said Schuyler H Smith, Chair of NSRAP. “They helped preserve over 30 years of advocacy, community relationships, institutional knowledge and queer history. Their actions gave a new Board the opportunity to carry that work forward.”

"The Elderberries grew from NSRAP’s Elders Project, established in 2010, and have maintained a longstanding relationship with the organization," said Daniel MacKay, treasurer and former Elderberries char, "Their role in NSRAP’s survival reflects the importance of intergenerational leadership, community memory and the determination of queer elders to protect the institutions they helped build.

You can find out more about the Elderberries here.

Rebuilding the organization

Since the 2026 AGM, NSRAP’s volunteer Board has concentrated on restoring the foundations required for responsible and sustainable operation. Work completed or underway includes:

Maintaining NSRAP’s active registration as a Nova Scotia society and completing its annual corporate renewal;

recovering access to organizational records, email accounts, passwords, historical files, corporate documents and former staff reports;

regaining access to NSRAP’s website, then completely rebuilding it with new design and server software;

the same, with social media accounts;

updating banking authorities and financial controls;

clarifying the responsibilities of directors, officers and committee chairs;

reviewing NSRAP’s historical work, previous Board records and the organizational conditions that contributed to its decline;

beginning Board recruitment and assessing the skills, representation and experience required for NSRAP’s next phase; and

reconnecting with community organizations, advocates and government representatives.

“Recovering access to the accounts and records was necessary, but recovery is not the same as renewal,” Smith said. “We are building the governance, partnerships, shared responsibility and capacity needed to prevent NSRAP from becoming dependent on one overextended employee or a small number of volunteers again."

Re-establishing a provincial role

NSRAP has also begun re-establishing its public and province-wide presence. The organization was represented at PRISME, Canada's annual national 2SLGBTQ+ legal conference hosted by the Canadian Association of LGBTQ2S+ lawyers in July.

Truro Service Provider conference

In October 2026 NSRAP was at the provincial 2SLGBTQIA+ service-provider conference in Truro. At the conference, NSRAP facilitated discussions with organizations and community members from across Nova Scotia to identify the most urgent priorities for its renewed provincial mandate.

This engagement affirmed the need for NSRAP to serve as Nova Scotia’s provincial 2SLGBTQIA+ umbrella organization. In this role, NSRAP will connect organizations across the province, bring Nova Scotia’s priorities into national networks and act as a mobilization network when coordinated advocacy, public communication or community action is required.

NSRAP’s initial priorities are to:

build stronger connections among rural Pride organizations, service providers and community groups.

Establish a province-wide mobilization network capable of coordinating advocacy, public messaging and responses to emerging issues;

Establish a province-wide mobilization network capable of coordinating advocacy, public messaging and responses to emerging issues; represent Nova Scotia’s 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations and communities in national networks and discussions;

develop a shared resource and referral network; conduct a provincial needs assessment and community asset map;

advocate for sustainable core funding for 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations;

monitor government commitments and coordinate public accountability efforts;

improve access to services and information outside major urban centres;

support queer history, archives and community knowledge preservation; and

strengthen collaboration while avoiding gatekeeping, unnecessary duplication and competition among organizations.

Together, these priorities position NSRAP to connect existing work, mobilize the sector around shared concerns and ensure that Nova Scotia has a coordinated voice provincially and nationally.

NSRAP’s role is to help connect that work, identify gaps, strengthen collective advocacy and ensure that rural and under-resourced communities are included in provincial conversations.

NSRAP has developed funding proposals for a provincial network and community asset-mapping project and for the restoration of a part-time Provincial Coordinator position. The proposed work would connect organizations, document services and geographic gaps, strengthen referral pathways and support coordinated responses to emerging issues.

“Our intention is not to compete with or replace the organizations already delivering essential services,” Smith said. “NSRAP’s role is to help connect that work, identify gaps, strengthen collective advocacy and ensure that rural and under-resourced communities are included in provincial conversations.”

“NSRAP has survived because people believed that Nova Scotia still needs an independent, province-wide gender and sexual diversity advocacy organization,” Smith said. “Our responsibility now is to build an organization capable of sustaining it.

About NSRAP

Founded in 1995 and incorporated in 2000, the Nova Scotia Rainbow Action Project Society is a provincial 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. NSRAP has contributed to marriage equality in Nova Scotia, the inclusion of gender identity and gender expression in the Nova Scotia Human Rights Act, improved access to gender-affirming healthcare and broader changes in law, policy and public understanding.

NSRAP is rebuilding as an evidence-led provincial organization focused on advocacy, sector coordination, community connection and equitable access to reliable information and resources.