Old Confidence Lodge: NS South Shore has a new Q performance space

Old Confidence Lodge is a queer-owned, family-operated venue opening in Riverport, Nova Scotia, later this month. "We take pride in supporting both emerging and established artists from our diverse communities, whether that's through the concerts we host or the theatre we produce," say the owners.

The space is about 20 minutes away from Bridgewater or Lunenburg; the Grand Opening Gala will happen on August 23, 2024.

Shari Porter and Dr. Chris Jackman (PhD) lived in Toronto for 17 years, working in theatre and arts education. In 2022, after the COVID-19 pandemic, they sold their home and moved with son KJ (8) to a former Oddfellows Hall in Riverport, Nova Scotia: the Old Confidence Lodge. They have been living in the top-floor apartment while renovating the 149-occupancy assembly hall below, complete with a stage and balcony seating.

There have been major surprises along the way, including the welcome birth of daughter Amy in January 2023, plus unplanned renovation costs including fireproofing, additional washrooms, and the creation of a new accessible entrance. Nevertheless, they have established deep roots in the local arts community, starting Old Confidence Creative Arts, which offers year-round music lessons and classes to all ages. Chris has distinguished himself as a director with Lunenburg Theatre Collective, and their family has collectively performed with Chester Drama Society, Forged in Fable Theatre, the Lunenburg County Music Festival, and Seaside A Cappella.

Shari and Chris soft-launched the newly renovated Lodge in July 2024 with a free Canada Day concert, followed by a slate of summer programs including concerts and youth theatre. Now they are gearing up for a Grand Opening Gala on August 23, which will highlight the Lodge’s historic architecture and art deco-inspired decor.

The Grand Opening Gala brings back the much-lauded Old Confidence Lodge dances. The evening includes a VIP cocktail hour, a red carpet entrance, hors d’oeuvres, and “dancing through the decades,” taking a musical journey from 1920 right through to the 2000s with a live band and a DJ. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed of each era, with a grand prize for best costume change(s)!

Old Confidence Lodge is available to rent for recording sessions, special events, and weddings. This fall will feature a live concert series, a production of The Rocky Horror Show, an arts festival produced with other Riverport businesses, and more educational opportunities for all ages.

Folks interested in following the family’s journey, donating to the renovation fund, or learning about upcoming events can find them at oldconfidence.com and on Facebook and Instagram.