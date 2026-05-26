Out Loud Queer Creatives Podcast S6 E157

feat. Sanjina Da Bish Queen, Makayla Couture, and Lexxicon

Summer has arrived! This episode on the Out Loud Queer Creatives Podcast, we’re joined by special guests Sanjina da Bish Queen and Makayla Couture of RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada, alongside queer Dancehall sensation Lexxicon, for a vibrant and joy-filled conversation about their new song, “Melanin Szn,” created with DJ Lady Pista.

We dive into the creative process behind Melanin Szn and the energy that brought these artists together to make a track that celebrates confidence, culture, and queer expression. The conversation also explores how creating music independently compares to making music within the world of Drag Race, and what it means to build something fully on their own terms. We also talk about filming the music video for the track, the creative choices behind it, and how each artist is bringing that same bold energy into Pride season.

Beyond the music, this episode is also about community and care. Sanjina, Makayla, and Lexxicon share what’s coming up for them this Pride season, along with thoughtful reflections on how fans and allies can better support queer artists year-round.

It’s a lively, inspiring, and celebratory conversation that highlights the power of collaboration, representation, and queer artistry in full bloom. Tune in and get Out Loud with Sanjina da Bish Queen, Makayla Couture, and Lexxicon.

PLUS! We’ve got more new music featuring: Audrina Venti, Daniel Leckerman, Fallenium, House Of Pride Music Featuring Gypsy Love, Jeffrey Chan, Pure XTC, Stefan Gold, and Travie Austin!

Here's the link!

