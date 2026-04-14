New Out Loud Episodes

Three episodes of The Q Creative Network's Canadian & Atlantic Q Music podcast, Out Loud have just dropped with OutFest interviews.

OutFest is the largest Queer Theatre Festival in Mi’kma’ki / Atlantic Canada. The 2026 festival features theatrical performances including Zoe Comeau’s award-winning show, “F*cking Trans Women,” as the Main Stage production, youth improv in partnership with the MacPhee Centre and drag performances from Beef Patti and Colin Sick. Dear Good Dear and Averi Chandler take over the closing night music stage and Cindy Rivers headlines the comedy stage. Audiences can expect bold and funny performances throughout the week!

Here's the OutFest main page.

Kenney Fitz talks with some of the performers in these episodes:

Good Dear Good

We catch up with Tim and Brandon of Halifax, NS band Good Dear Good who are headlining the music stage of OutFest 2026.

We're chatting all about their success this past year, touring, band changes, and what lies ahead, including OutFest.

Listen here.

Abhishek Bhuchar

We kick off our OutFest chats with the rising star of east coast comedy, funny man Abhishek Bhuchar!

Abhishek is host and producer for the comedy stage of OutFest, the Halifax Queer Theatre Festival. We're chatting about his comedy journey, comedy on the east coast, and of course OutFest 2026! He's Halifax's cool, comedy charmer.

Listen here.

Michelle Blight & Elm Reyes

Part of the Emerging Stage presentation at OutFest 2026, Camp Menses is a theatre and Clown show that follows a pair of tweens at an overnight summer camp, trying to cope with the traumatic experience of puberty and the early stages of menstruation.

During a late-night campfire, they find themselves overtaken by nature, by each other, and by the moon cycles – in every sense of the term. Prepare for a fantastic conversation that will make you howl!

PLUS! New music from: AYGYUL, Casual Cries for Help, CD ROSE, Envi Jordan and Fame Sounds, IDSTYLE with KENZERI, Jay Godi, Jennarie, K DANIEL, Nick Hissom, SAKI, Samira Hills, and Slater Manzo feat. First June.

Listen here