OutFest 2025: Halifax Q Theatre Festival

We are SO EXCITED about OutFest 2025 - it will be our tenth iteration of the festival and we can not believe how far we have come.

From a Main Stage production that was presented as a Staged Reading in 2022, to five new and exciting pieces on our Emerging Stage, to the launch of our Open Stage; OutFest 2025 will be presenting a variety of Queer stories and artists from across the country. From communities in Newfoundland, Ontario, and at home here in Nova Scotia, come experience the inter-connected stories of our community.

OutFest 2025 also sees the return of our Comedy Stage with award winning comics, an expanded Youth Stage which includes youth improv with the MacPhee Centre, and a new YA Musical for Queer + Trans Youth in partnership with Halifax Theatre For Young People, and a double bill for our closing night Music Stage. There is so much to see…and that’s not all!

The new additions will allow us to continue to support more Queer artists, specifically local artists here in our community, as well as those that will be visiting.

Image: Could you tell if someone was lying? By the way they walk, talk, or maybe by where they come from? What if you were wrong? What if you were right? This is a show about misconceptions, and misinformation. A show about asylum seekers, and seekers of all kinds. A show about dignity, about doing the right thing the right way, and figuring out what that means.

So, save the date, because OutFest will be here soon, running April 22 - April 27, 2025 at various venues across the city. General Admission tickets are on sale now.

The lineup is here.

And tickets are available here.

Artistic director Isaac Mulé says: "A big to every artist and patron who has supported us this far. We can’t wait to see what another ten years will bring!"

