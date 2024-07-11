Q Theatre Festival: Submit!

OutFest is the largest queer theatre festival in Atlantic Canada and in April, will be celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Over six days and across multiple venues, OutFest presents some of the best professional theatre from local, regional, and national artists.

From completed works that have been on tour, to new and emerging creations, OutFest continues to provide a platform for Q artists at all stages of their career.

Nine months ahead of that, they're calling for submissions of performance pieces. The information session is Sunday; other important dates are below.

From the editor: also, Wayves will have free review tickets: you'll attend the dress rehearsal and whip off a quick review which we'll publish that night. If this sounds fun and exciting, email us!

The upcoming festival will also see the launch of new initiatives:

a Youth Stage in partnership with The Macphee Centre,

an Open Stage for folks who create in mediums other than theatre / dance, and

a Cabaret Stage, featuring select submissions from OutFest.

The festival will see the return of Main and Emerging Stage pieces at The Bus Stop Theatre, a Music Stage at The Carleton, and a Comedy Stage.

OutFest is currently seeking submissions and will also be hosting an information session on Sunday, July 14th at 1pm Halifax time. If you'd like to attend the info session, please email Page1 Theatre at info@pg1-theatre.com. To learn more about the submission process, please go to the link below.

Important Dates

Sunday, July 14th @ 1:00 pm AST / 12:00 pm EST > Info Session. This will be an opportunity for folks to learn more about OutFest and ask questions. If you are interested in taking part in the info session, please send us an email at info@pg1-theatre.com, titled, Info Session OutFest.

Sunday, August 4th > Submission deadline

Early September > Artists will be contacted

And everything else, here: http://pg1-theatre.com/outfest-2025-submissions