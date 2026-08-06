OutFest 2027 call for submissions!

OutFest is the largest Queer performance festival in Mi'kma'ki / Atlantic Canada, with local, regional, and national artists performing at venues across the city, and is accepting submissions for the 2027 festival which will be held April 12 - 18.

They are accepting a variety of submissions, including those for the inQubator Program which is a two year development program, and Open Stage, for non-traditional performance pieces.

Artists are guaranteed a fee $150/show + 100% of the box office.

New Work Stage: Theatrical productions, dance/movement projects. The projects can be; in-development, new work, and or completed shows.

Open Stage: Non-traditional performances pieces, including; soundscape, projection, photography, experimental etc.

inQubator: This is a 2-Year Development Program where we support the development of new work / new project, guaranteeing the artist a slot in the festival for two years while providing financial support.

Queer Arts Fund: This is for projects which are not part of OutFest and for artists seeking support for an upcoming presentation and/or to develop new work.

Submission deadline is Sunday, August 16 11:59pm.

You can find more detailed information on the festival's website, pg1-theatre.com about:

the festival,

number of performances, and

the submission process.

Or email Page1 if you have questions.