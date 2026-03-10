South Shore bus to Halifax play F*cking Trans Women

Halifax's Page1 Theatre is organizing a bus to bring people to Halifax for a very queer play on April 19. Folks along the South Shore can purchase a ticket which will include bus fare from Lunenburg and Tantallon, and entrance to the OutFest Main Stage show, F*cking Trans Women.

OutFest is the largest Queer performance festival in Mi’kma’ki / Atlantic Canada presenting local, regional, and national artists over 6-days at venues across Halifax. The upcoming festival in April, produced by Page1 Theatre, will be the company’s 11th festival.

“I’m always looking for new ways to grow the festival, and connect with new audiences,” says Artistic Director, Isaac Mule. “I felt like this initiative would not only help more people attend the festival, but would also be a way to support rural Pride organizations.”

“I really wanted to find a way to reduce as many barriers as possible,” Isaac explains. “We’ve worked hard to secure funding and sponsorships, so we’ve been able to subsidize the tickets. Many of them start at $20 or $30, below the average bus ticket to Halifax.”

The Bus Trip is sponsored by the Chester Playhouse and is made possible by funding from the provincial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Grant and partnerships with Lunenberg and St. Margaret’s Bay Pride. A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to both organizations.

The 2026 Main Stage production of F*cking Trans Women by Zoe Comeau, is “a groundbreaking one-woman show that challenges societal taboos and explores the intersection of desire, sexuality, and identity. With raw honesty and empowering narratives, Zoë Comeau invites audiences into a world where the sexual experiences of transgender women are celebrated and normalized.”

On Sunday April 19, folks will arrive in Halifax about three hours before the show which will give them time to check out the Makers Market and Stardust Bar & Kitchen where they get a discount on a meal with their OutFest tickets.

You can find times, other particulars, and buy tickets here.

OutFest, the largest Q performance festival in Mi’kam’ki/Atlantic Canada, is coming up in April. Here's the full schedule.