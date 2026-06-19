New Queer Arts Fund

Page1 Theatre is very excited to announce our most ambitious initiative to date, the creation of a Queer Arts Fund (QaF) which will create micro-grants for artists across Nova Scotia. The funds will be raised at an annual event in November.
While this initiative has been in the works for a while, the recent cut to Arts and Culture funding in Nova Scotia further highlighted the need for this fund. Page1 has started with a contribution of $1000. We are aiming to raise an additional $2,000–$4,000.
In November 2026, we will organize a dinner event - “Eat Your Arts Out” - with local restaurants and businesses. Money will be raised either through tickets sold to each venue and/or from the purchase a particular meal item and we are also partnering with non-food service businesses to raise money through the sale of various products.
Are you a restaurant or cafe owner? Do you have a non-food service business? Would you like to donate an item for our silent auction? There are many different ways to get involved; email artistic director Isaac Mulé if you have any questions.
We will be awarding a Micro-Grant to:
- One Artist in Halifax Regional Municipality,
- One Artist not in Halifax Regional Municipality, and
- One Artist in Cape Breton.
More information will be coming soon regarding submission guidelines and project details. During this year's OutFest submission call, there will be a category for artists looking for micro-grants to support their or current project.