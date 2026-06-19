New Queer Arts Fund

Page1 Theatre is very excited to announce our most ambitious initiative to date, the creation of a Queer Arts Fund (QaF) which will create micro-grants for artists across Nova Scotia. The funds will be raised at an annual event in November.

While this initiative has been in the works for a while, the recent cut to Arts and Culture funding in Nova Scotia further highlighted the need for this fund. Page1 has started with a contribution of $1000. We are aiming to raise an additional $2,000–$4,000.

In November 2026, we will organize a dinner event - “Eat Your Arts Out” - with local restaurants and businesses. Money will be raised either through tickets sold to each venue and/or from the purchase a particular meal item and we are also partnering with non-food service businesses to raise money through the sale of various products.

Are you a restaurant or cafe owner? Do you have a non-food service business? Would you like to donate an item for our silent auction? There are many different ways to get involved; email artistic director Isaac Mulé if you have any questions.

We will be awarding a Micro-Grant to:

One Artist in Halifax Regional Municipality,

One Artist not in Halifax Regional Municipality, and

One Artist in Cape Breton.

More information will be coming soon regarding submission guidelines and project details. During this year's OutFest submission call, there will be a category for artists looking for micro-grants to support their or current project.