New Queer Arts Fund

From Page1 Theatre • 2026-06-19 • Halifax

Page1 Theatre is very excited to announce our most ambitious initiative to date, the creation of a Queer Arts Fund (QaF) which will create micro-grants for artists across Nova Scotia.   The funds will be raised at an annual event in November.

While this initiative has been in the works for a while, the recent cut to Arts and Culture funding in Nova Scotia further highlighted the need for this fund.  Page1 has started with a contribution of $1000. We are aiming to raise an additional $2,000–$4,000.

In November 2026, we will organize a dinner event - “Eat Your Arts Out” - with local restaurants and businesses. Money will be raised either through tickets sold to each venue and/or from the purchase a particular meal item and we are also partnering with non-food service businesses to raise money through the sale of various products.

Are you a restaurant or cafe owner? Do you have a non-food service business? Would you like to donate an item for our silent auction? There are many different ways to get involved; email artistic director Isaac Mulé if you have any questions.

We will be awarding a Micro-Grant to:

  • One Artist in Halifax Regional Municipality,
  • One Artist not in Halifax Regional Municipality, and
  • One Artist in Cape Breton.

More information will be coming soon regarding submission guidelines and project details. During this year's OutFest submission call,  there will be a category for artists looking for micro-grants to support their or current project.

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