Halifax's Page1 Theatre Holiday Celebration

Join us on December 6, 2024, for an evening of live music, and community celebration: featuring local Queer musicians, the concert will include mostly non-traditional music, while celebrating the diversity of our community. From solos, duets, and the entire cast, there will be a variety of performances throughout the evening.

Last year we almost sold out, so we encourage folks to grab their tickets in advance!

The event will also include a FREE pot-luck-style lunch the day of. Both our concert and potluck are a great way to gather as a community, connect with new friends, and celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Here are the particulars:

Friday, December 6th, 2024, 7:00pm - 8:30 pm

Bus Stop Theatre, 2203 Gottingen Street, Halifax

Tickets: on the website

Page 1 Theatre: Developing, presenting, and producing professional Queer theatrical works in Kjipuktuk / Halifax, Nova Scotia.

