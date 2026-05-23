Parrsboro: Pride Theatre Festival

“Ship's Company Theatre is proud to announce its first-ever PRIDE Theatre Festival, a celebration of queer storytelling, performance, and community featuring works created by and starring queer Atlantic Canadian artists,” says Laura Vingoe-Cram, Artistic Director.

Taking place June 26 & 27 in Parrsboro, the festival will present an exciting lineup of live theatre, improv, and drag performance designed to celebrate Pride Month and amplify 2SLGBTQIA+ voices through bold and entertaining performances.

Click the image for a full size poster.

The festival opens on June 26 with A Dolly Good Time, a Dolly Parton-themed evening of drag hosted by Drag Performer X, and featuring performers from Halifax and Parrsboro. The adults-only performance will take place on the Ship's deck as part of Cumberland Pride celebrations.

On June 27, the Ship presents Tilt – Improv Show, a new hybrid theatre and improvisation performance created by Jean-Michel Cliche and Alex Rioux of Solo Chicken Productions. In this interactive production, audiences help determine the shocking secret that transforms a couple’s turbulent domestic life.

The festival concludes with Room 333 by Jay Whitehead, a powerful theatrical work inspired by Operation Soap, the 1981 Toronto bathhouse raids that became a defining moment in Canadian queer history and activism. The production explores the lives of three fictional characters caught in the historic arrests and reflects on the origins of Canada’s modern Pride movement. Read more about 333 in this Wayves Magazine article from earlier this year.

Located along the Parrsboro waterfront and built around the historic MV Kipawo ferry, Ship's Company Theatre has been a cornerstone of Atlantic Canadian theatre since 1984, presenting original works with a focus on Atlantic Canadian stories, and fostering community-centred artistic experiences.

“Last year, the Ship presented our first-ever drag show presented by Drag Performer X, it was a huge success! This year, we are thrilled to expand our Pride month programming with two more theatrical experiences! By introducing a Pride festival into our season programming we hope to encourage community pride and enhance Parrsboro’s profile as a safe and friendly place for queer folks.” says Vingoe-Cram.

For showtimes, longer descriptions of the pieces, or to buy tickets, visit Ship’s Company Theatre.

