Patricia Martinson, 1923 - 2024

Long time Halifax activist and Elderberries member, Patricia Martinson passed away at the age of 101 last week.

Patricia went out to sea “for the love of sailing” as a child in small dinghies off the coast of Northern Ireland.

She joined the army after the Second World War broke out, then transferred to the Indian navy.

Here is her mini biography in the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia, and here are pages in the Encyclopedia which mention her.

Her requiem will be held at Saint George's Round Church, 2222 Brunswick Street, Halifax, on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 am, with a reception to follow in the church hall.