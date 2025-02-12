Frozen Chosen Family: Keeping PEI’s Queer Winter Magic Alive

Winter on PEI has a certain kind of magic. The tourists disappear, the beaches trade in their sunbathers for icy stillness, and the streets glow under soft snowfall. But for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, winter is a test of how we keep the fire of connection alive. The question is: how do we ensure queer joy doesn’t freeze over when summer fades?

If you ask Jay Whitehead, the answer is simple: we make our own magic. “Islanders deserve to create those same experiences for themselves when the time permits... and winter on the island is the perfect such time because of its cozy and quiet vibe.” Whitehead, a newcomer to PEI’s queer scene, is bringing something bold to the table with Queer/3 at The Guild (February 20-22).

The three-day festival kicks off with Gay Sex 101, a cheeky and educational session with PEERS Alliance (because knowledge is sexy), followed by a Showtunes Sing-a-long where Halifax’s Garry Williams ensures everyone gets their Broadway moment—whether they can carry a tune or not. The drama ramps up at Lip Sync Roulette, where drag performers must slay surprise songs with zero preparation. And for the grand finale, 333, Whitehead’s powerful staged reading set against the backdrop of Toronto’s 1981 Bathhouse Raids, delivers history, heartbreak, and resilience in one unforgettable performance.





More Than a Pride Month Affair

Cameron Cassidy, Executive Director of Pride PEI knows that visibility doesn’t stop when the rainbow banners come down. That’s why they’re launching Polar Pride Fest (March 13-16), a brand-new winter festival designed to bring the community together when it’s needed most.

“Winter on PEI can be long and isolating, and without dedicated 2SLGBTQIA+ spaces, that isolation can feel even more profound,” Cassidy explains. From outdoor adventures to cozy community gatherings, this festival is proof that Pride isn’t just a summer fling.

The same energy fuels Slay the House Down (February 22), a high-octane queer dance party at The Pourhouse, hosted by Strawberry Social Productions.

“Let’s be real—it’s cold, it’s dark, we are all suffering from vitamin D deficiency,” they joke. “But seriously, queer events are important throughout the year, not just during Pride Month.” With pulsing beats and a packed dance floor, this event is set to melt even the iciest winter moods.

Queer Winter Wonderland

PEI’s winter queer calendar is packed, but there’s always room for more. “Wouldn’t it be fab to do a downhill ski or cross-country skiing event? Drag Race viewing parties, queer trivia nights, a queer double movie bill at City Cinema?” Strawberry Social Productions envisions a future where every winter weekend has a queer event to look forward to. “Wellness activities like fitness, yoga, and meditation classes tailored to the queer community would be a game changer,” they add. The call for queer-friendly networking, creative showcases, and business support is getting louder—and people are ready to make it happen.

Jay Gallant, whose play What’s Eating You? runs at The Guild from March 27-29, knows firsthand the importance of winter programming. “For most of us, the winter months tend to be harder on our mental health, and I think this is especially true for marginalized groups such as the queer community,” Gallant says.

His show—a heartfelt, darkly funny take on self-acceptance set against a full-blown zombie apocalypse—proves that even in the dead of winter, there’s life, laughter, and resilience to be found. What’s Eating You? follows a trans man navigating the complexities of his gender identity in middle age, all while confronting an estranged childhood friend. With an exceptional cast of local talent, pre-show performances from 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, and Gallant’s signature blend of humor and raw emotion, this play is a testament to survival, both literal and personal, that you won't want to miss.

How Can We Help?

These events are fueled by passion, but passion alone doesn’t pay the bills. “Honestly, for me, it’s pretty simple... material and moral supports” says Whitehead, pointing out the financial struggles of keeping queer events accessible. “Support can risk being perceived as pinkwashing when it’s only geared toward Pride and the tourism season,” Gallant adds. The solution? Pride PEI offers this advice: “Show up, get involved, and think beyond just summer Pride! We know that winter can be a challenging time for everyone, including local businesses, but year-round queer programming thrives when the whole community steps up.”

Strawberry Social Productions puts it best: “Donations—whether it’s volunteer time, monetary contributions, or even donated/discounted event spaces—help keep events accessible for everyone.” But across the board, every event organizer I spoke with said the real game-changer isn’t just money—it’s showing up. Repost the events, spread the word, drag a friend along if you have to, but most importantly, be there. Because a full room, a loud cheer, and a community that rallies together? That’s what fuels our organisers, keeps these events thriving, and ensures we can keep coming together—this season and every season after.

Keeping the Magic Alive

As the wind howls its own tragic ballad, and the snowbanks rise like they’ve got something to prove, remember that Queer joy isn’t seasonal. It doesn’t take a snow day. It’s in the stilettos stomping through slush like they were made for it, the mittens clutching hot toddies while laughter spills into the streets, the dance floors where we shake off the frost and make our own heat. We don’t just survive winter—we rewrite it, remix it, turn it into a love letter to our chosen family and the spaces that hold us.

Where to Find the Magic

Bundle up, dig out, and step into the light. The magic isn’t buried—it’s burning, crackling, calling your name. Show up, show love, and let’s set this winter ablaze.

Here’s an accessible list of where you can find the magic in PEI this Winter:

Soft and Wet Valentine Drag Show , February 14, 2025, Upstreet Taproom, Charlottetown

, February 14, 2025, Upstreet Taproom, Charlottetown Queer/3 at The Guild , February 20-22, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown

, February 20-22, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown Slay the House Down , February 22, 2025, The Pourhouse, Charlottetown

, February 22, 2025, The Pourhouse, Charlottetown All-Ages Punk Show , February 28, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown

, February 28, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown Wearable Art Party , March 15, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown

, March 15, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown Polar Pride Fest , March 13-16, 2025, Various locations, Charlottetown

, March 13-16, 2025, Various locations, Charlottetown What’s Eating You? , March 27-29, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown

, March 27-29, 2025, The Guild, Charlottetown Babes! Babes! Babes! Burlesque Tour, April 26, 2025 (tentative),The Guild, Charlottetown

Looking for more? PridePEI.ca has an amazing community calendar that lists a lot of the 2SLGBTQIA+ events happening island-wide, or visit PEERSAlliance.ca to find other 2SLGBTQIA+ on-going community programming.