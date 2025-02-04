PEI Transgender Network's AinZ Kendrick

AinZ Kendrick, PEI Transgender Network Executive Director

There was a time when trans advocacy on Prince Edward Island was a whispered conversation in backrooms, a series of quiet struggles met with louder opposition. A struggle led by dedicated voices who refused to be ignored. As AinZ Kendrick (they/them) steps into their role as Executive Director of the PEI Transgender Network, they continue the work of those before them, building on the foundation laid by fierce and fearless leaders. They’re stepping into a movement, ready to carry it forward with the same determination and heart.

“Advocacy is always going to be part of what we do,” AinZ says. “But it’s about how we do it.”

The trans community in Canada is living through a paradox. Visibility is at an all-time high, yet so are the attacks—both legislative and social. From policy rollbacks across the country to a cultural shift where trans people are used as political bargaining chips, the urgency for strong, unapologetic leadership to help guide the Transgender Community through this unrelenting storm has never been greater. And AinZ knows it.

“People think progress is linear, but it’s not. We’re constantly in flux between gains and pushback. It can be exhausting, but that’s why we build community—so no one has to hold that weight alone.”

A Revolution in Small Spaces

AinZ isn’t promising an immediate overhaul of the system—real change doesn’t happen in press releases. Instead, they focus on creating spaces where trans people can just be. Queer Choir. Art and Poetry workshops. Gatherings where no one has to explain themselves.

“We’ve been taught that professionalism means erasing who we are,” they say. “But we don’t have to play by those rules. We get to build something different.”

And they are. The PEI Trans Network is embarking on a strategic planning process, not from the top down, but from within the community itself. “I have my own ideas, but they’re just one voice in a collective,” AinZ insists. “The real question is, what does our community want?”

This approach ensures that those most affected by systemic barriers are the ones shaping the solutions. By fostering dialogue and learning from lived experiences, the organization is positioned to build initiatives that are both effective and deeply meaningful.

Advocacy With Teeth

The previous leadership at the PEI Transgender Network, under Lucky Fusca’s tenure, made wayves, calling out government officials and demanding accountability. Some politicians listened and apologised. Others bristled. AinZ acknowledges the effectiveness of this direct approach, while also recognizing that advocacy comes in many forms and wants to show that it can benefit everyone.

“If we’re always seen to be calling them out, they’re only gonna ever see us as... their response to us will only ever be defensive,” AinZ explains. “So, how do we start building relationships and getting them to see that ultimately we are here for everyone’s liberation? We aren’t here just for the trans community, but we want to see life being better for all people.”

We aren’t here just for the trans community, but we want to see life being better for all people.

This balance—fighting for change while maintaining the long game—defines their approach. It’s not only about being palatable; it’s about being effective. And that means shifting advocacy from an external demand to an internal power.

“There’s this expectation that organizations like ours will always be the voice,” AinZ says. “But what happens when we empower people to advocate for themselves? That’s where the real power shift happens.”

To AinZ, advocacy extends beyond policy—it’s about survival. It ensures that trans individuals have access to healthcare, housing, and employment without fear of discrimination. It changes hearts as much as laws.

A Call to Trans Joy

With so much focus on trans resilience, AinZ wants to shift the conversation toward something else: trans joy. “We know how to fight. But do we know how to celebrate ourselves? How to rest? How to just exist without justifying it?”

And that’s the quiet revolution AinZ is leading. Not only policy changes, not just activism in headlines—but a deep, unshakable belief that trans people deserve more than survival. They deserve lives filled with art, music, laughter, and ease.

“There’s so much beauty in our community,” AinZ says. “Watching someone step fully into themselves—it’s one of the most powerful things I’ve ever witnessed.”

For AinZ, the work is rooted in more than pushing back against oppression. It’s about building a future where trans individuals are valued, respected, and uplifted. A future where resistance is woven into the fabric of everyday life, where trans joy is not an act of defiance, but a birthright.

AinZ left me withone final important note: "If we work together to create a world where Black trans women can thrive and live in joy, everyone benefits."

So yes, the fight continues. But so does the joy. And under AinZ Kendrick’s leadership, the PEI Transgender Network isn’t merely surviving the storm. It’s dancing in the rain.

