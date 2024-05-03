PEI's Hijinks Design Agency

In the bustling landscape of branding and design, one small agency on Prince Edward Island is standing out for its un-wayve-ring commitment to authenticity, inclusivity, and joy.

Founded by Ashe Green, a passionate advocate for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, Hijinks Design Agency isn't just a business: it's a celebration of diversity and empowerment.

Ashe reflects on the humble beginnings of Hijinks: "Like, real small! Most days three of us sit around my kitchen table bouncing ideas off each other and keeping up with our client's needs." That team comprises Ashe as Creative Director and Founder, Lead Designer Lewis Read, Creative Coordinator Lyndsey Paynter, and Graphic Designer Tim Rees.

Hijinks operates as more than just a business and for Ashe, authenticity isn't just a buzzword. She explains: "As a pansexual woman, focusing on inclusivity and uplifting my community is just how I live my life." She goes on to say, "My entire life I've had people tell me my negatives. I want Hijinks to take up space in a way that I've been taught not to," highlighting the agency's mission to defy societal norms and embrace individuality.

My entire life I've had people tell me my negatives. I want Hijinks to take up space in a way that I've been taught not to.

Establishing a 2SLGBTQIA+ positive business had its challenges: Ashe recalls moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, wondering if being authentically herself would deter potential clients. "Often when working in a service-based industry, it can feel as though leaning into being your loud, joyful, fun self will be a hindrance." However, her unwavering commitment to authenticity and inclusivity has proved to be a driving force, propelling Hijinks towards success.

Ashe explains that at Hijinks, inclusivity isn't just a value: "From the beginning, we've maintained a transparency about who we are as individuals, therefore making Hijinks a safe space to talk about identity."

Beyond its client projects, Hijinks actively engages with the broader 2SLGBTQIA+ community through sponsorships, fundraisers, and advocacy initiatives. "We've designed for two (three if you count my time on the board) PRIDE PEI Festivals now and we're keen to keep supporting the community in that capacity."

As a team, we make a decision set aside a specific amount of money per year to organisations making social change

"We set aside a specific amount of money per year to organisations making social change,” Ashe reveals, “we make the decision as a team to support these projects.” While Pride PEI is the only initiative Ashe can disclose at the moment, it's clear that the company's ethos of love and inclusivity permeates every aspect of its operations. "It was also 10x sweeter to walk in the Pride Parade knowing that we had a small part in bringing that many people together to celebrate love and inclusivity," Ashe reminisces.

As Hijinks Design Agency embarks on its journey towards the future, Ashe envisions a path paved with advocacy, education, and empowerment. From designing for Pride festivals to participating in community events, Ashe and her team continues to leave a lasting impression on the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in PEI. They stand as a vibrant reminder of the beauty inherent in embracing our uniqueness.

Reach out to Hijinks for your branding and design needs, and follow them on Instagram!

Website: www.hijinksagency.ca

Email: ashe@hijinksagency.ca

Instagram: @hijinks.agency