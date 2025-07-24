PEI Pride Annual Potluck

Prince Edward Island's Pride Festival runs Friday, July 25th through Sunday, August 3rd. Though it’s not on the official festival schedule, Jim Culbert’s Annual Pride Potluck takes place at his B&B, Green Gay Bulls, in Vernon Bridge at noon on Sunday, July 27th.

All members of the Queer community and our allies are invited, with the caveat of “bringing something to add to the table, and a folding chair if one’s available to you”.

Always a gracious host, staunch supporter of the Queer community, and a regional icon, Jim has hosted this community initiative for the past thirteen years to coincide with PEI’s annual Pride Festival.

This year, as PEI’s PEERS Alliance have newly minted Rainbow Elders, a group primarily for 2SLGBTQIA+ Islanders aged fifty and over, we thought Jim’s potluck would be a natural fit. When we contacted him to find out if he’d be interested in PEERS’s support in co-presenting his grassroots initiative, his only request was that we help get the word out there. If you’re reading this, mission accomplished. There’s a spot for everyone at Jim’s table, and you can find out more about Green Gay Bulls on Jim's website, link below.

